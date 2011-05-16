Kings of Leon's frontman says "I do"

The musician has tied the knot with Victoria's Secret's model Lily Aldridge.

The couple married at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, in front of friends and family.



The Montecito ranch is popular with celebritiies. Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin married here too, as did Hilary Duff and hockey player Mike Comrie.

Aldridge wore a Vera Wang wedding dress, whilst Followill wore a Gucci suit.

The couple met at Coachella festival four years ago.