The King's Speech set for Broadway

Oscar-winning movie The King's Speech is set for Broadway in 2012 via Guildford.

Reports suggest the show will open at Guildford's Yvonne Arnaud Theater - that's just a few miles away from the Surrey birthplace of The King's Speech star and Best Actor Oscar winner Colin Firth.



The play will then move to London's West End in March before heading for Broadway at the end of 2012.



Casting for the play is said to be underway.