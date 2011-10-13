Knight to see you Sir Brucie!

Heart's Jason Donovan passes on his congratulations to Bruce Forsyth

Forsyth was knighted by the Queen yesterday, after fans campaigned for years.

The Strictly Come Dancing presenter even had a facebook page set up by supporters who couldn't wait to see Brucie knighted.

Forsyth collected his knighthood yesterday at Buckingham Palace, accompanied by his wife Wilnelia, their son Jonathan and Bruce's two daughters from a previous marriage, Laura and Charlotte.

"Knight to see you, to see you knight!" Jason said exclusively to Heart when he heard the news.

"Well deserved - it couldn't happen to a nicer guy".

Donovan is currently one of the contestants on Strictly.



