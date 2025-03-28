Kris Marshall facts: Beyond Paradise actor's age, wife, kids and career revealed

Kris Marshall stars as DI Humphrey Goodman in Beyond Paradise. Picture: Alamy/BBC

By Claire Blackmore

Kris Marshall is most famous for his role as DI Humphrey Goodman in the BBC drama Beyond Paradise – here, we delve into his life, from his family to his career.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

British actor Kris Marshall first began his career over 20 years ago when he bagged a starring role in hit BBC sitcom My Family.

His kooky acting style won him a legion of fans who raved about his subsequent roles, from charming singleton Colin Frissell in Love Actually to fumbling police officer Detective Inspector Humphrey Goodman in Death in Paradise.

With a string of successful TV shows and movies under his belt, the Bath-born star went on to carve out a name for himself in British television – but what about his story off-camera?

Here, we take a look into Kris's personal life, from his upbringing to his wife and children.

The British star has been acting for over 20 years. Picture: Alamy

How old is Kris Marshall and where was he born?

Kris was born in 1973 in Bath, Somerset, and celebrated his 51st birthday in 2024.

His childhood was spent travelling around the world, from Hong Kong to Canada, due to his father's career as a Royal Air Force navigator.

As for education, he became a boarder at Wells Cathedral School in Somerset and went on to pursue his passion for acting, attending the Redroofs Theatre School in Maidenhead, Berkshire.

Kris starred as Detective Inspector Humphrey Goodman in Death In Paradise. Picture: Getty

Is Kris Marshall married and does he have children?

Actor Kris is married to wife Hanna Dodkin.

The couple initially had a whirlwind romance, getting engaged just 18 months after they met.

They sealed the deal in February 2012 with a romantic wedding at the Swan Hotel near Wells Cathedral.

The pair reportedly tied the knot during a civil ceremony, celebrating with around 30 guests in the hotel's garden room.

Since meeting in 2000, Kris and Hanna have kept their relationship out of the public spotlight but it is thought they live near his hometown of Wells, Somerset.

Kris and Hanna share two children together, son Thomas and daughter Elsie, who factor heavily in his acting decisions.

Kris shares two children with his wife Hanna Dodkins. Picture: Getty

He previously opened up about his Death in Paradise stint, admitting he chose to give up the role as Humphrey in 2017 so he could prioritise his family.

Kris told TV host Lorraine: "I realised I had to get my son to school.

"He was becoming a bit too Caribbean – he refused to wear shoes and would only drink coconut water and eat pineapple.

"He was very good on the beach but not so good with maths and English, so I decided that it was time to get him to school. So the show had to go, really."

What TV shows and movies has Kris Marshall been in?

Kris famously reprised his role as DI Humphrey Goodman in 2023 for the Death in Paradise spin-off, Beyond Paradise.

The show followed the clumsy police officer as he solved crime back in the UK, alongside his on-screen fiancé Martha Lloyd, played by Sally Bretton.

Humphrey may be his most famous character to date, but Kris has starred in plenty of movies and TV shows throughout his successful career.

Like many British actors, he made an early appearance on The Bill, but his breakthrough role followed in 2000 when he secured his spot as Nick Harper in BBC sitcom My Family.

Three years later he starred as awkward Englishman Colin Frissell in Love Actually, shortly before appearing as DS Luke Stone in ITV police drama, Murder City.

In 2006, Kris starred in one-off comedy drama Heist, then in 2013 he joined the cast of Death in Paradise.