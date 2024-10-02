Inside Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard's marriage and family life

2 October 2024, 11:08 | Updated: 2 October 2024, 14:49

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepherd have been married since 2013
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepherd have been married since 2013. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Who is Kristen Bell's husband? And do they have children together? Here's everything you need to know including how and when they met.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard have been a solid and loved-up couple in Hollywood for many years now after they originally met in 2007.

Refreshingly open and honest about their relationship, the Nobody Wants This actress and her partner have been happy to share their marriage wins and woes throughout their 18 year romance.

Now, in 2024, they have two daughters together, a fantastic work and family life balance and a relationship they've said they are proud of.

Here's everything you need to know about Kristen and husband Dax from how they met, when they got married, their children and what they've said about one another.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard take a selfie in a diner
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have been open and honest about their relationship. Picture: Kristen Bell/Instagram

How did Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard meet?

In 2007, the couple met at a birthday dinner for a mutual friend and instantly began dating. However, things weren't all perfect at this time as Kristen has confessed while she knew she loved him, his head was in a different space.

The couple split after just months together, but quickly reunited when Dax realised what he had lost.

Talking to PopSugar, Adam Brody's co-star said: "I already knew that I was in love with him and he was hesitant because he knew he was still dating other people. He sat me down and said, ‘I can’t have this right now. I think you’re wonderful, but I am still dating other people.’

"I felt incredibly respected that he had the balls to tell me we weren’t in the same place...He called me and he was like, ‘I don’t know what I was thinking. I was dating someone else but they’re just not as interesting as you, and I don’t know what I’m doing,’ and he came back. But I still always remind him of when he broke up with me.”

When did Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard get married?

Dax and Kristen had a long engagement after he popped the question in winter 2010. At that time, they both decided they would wait until California passed same-sex marriage laws before they tied the knot.

In 2013, the correct legislation is passed and they both headed down to the Beverly Hills County Clerk's office in October 2013 to marry.

It was an incredibly chill and easy ceremony without all the added fuss that usually comes with a celebrity wedding.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard share plenty of loved up moments on their social media
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard share plenty of loved up moments on their social media. Picture: Kristen Bell/Instagram

Who are Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's children?

A family of four, Kristen and Dax have two daughters together.

On March 28, 2013, they welcomed Lincoln and on December 19, 2014, the welcomed Delta.

What have Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard said about one another?

The husband and wife are only too happy to talk about the highs and lows of their marriage from getting therapy to declarations of love.

Writing Dax a happy birthday message recently, Kristen wrote: "To the greatest husband and #dadbeast I could ever imagine. Laughing, snuggling and growing with you has been more enjoyable than anything I could have ever imagined for my life.

"Your patience and commitment with our daughters is only bested by your patience and commitment with the hiccups. None of us deserve you. You are singular. Happy birthday, stud.”

This was a sentiment he returned on her birthday and wrote: "Happy Birthday to the world’s hottest jujitsu practitioner. And that’s in addition to being the greatest mom, wife, sister and dog owner that this world has ever known. Everyone one of us in her Orbit has hit the jackpot. Happy Birthday Buddy!!!! @kristenanniebell."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Robbie Williams is the star of Better Man

Robbie Williams film: Better Man cast, plot, release date and trailer

Why is Robbie Williams played by a monkey in Better Man?

Why is Robbie Williams played by a monkey in film biopic Better Man?

Nobody Wants This Joanne and Noah embracing

All the Nobody Wants This parts based on a true story

TV & Movies

MAFS UK are adding some new couples to the experiment

MAFS UK new couples revealed as six cast members join experiment

Married at First Sight

Phillip Schofield won't be heading into the I'm A Celebrity jungle

Why the I'm A Celebrity 2024 line up won't include Phillip Schofield

I'm A Celebrity

Polly and Charlie clashed on MAFS UK

MAFS UK’s Polly hits back after viewers brand her a 'mean girl' for confronting Charlie

Married at First Sight

Exclusive
Holly Johnson had a friendly rivalry with Freddie Mercury

Holly Johnson reveals his friendly Freddie Mercury rivalry at height of Frankie fame

MAFS UK couple Charlie and Eve are rumoured to have split

MAFS UK's Eve and Charlie 'confirm split' as bride is spotted kissing new partner

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Pete Wicks rose to fame on hit reality TV show TOWIE

Pete Wicks facts: TOWIE star's age, girlfriend, career and family life explained

Sarah Hadland is best known for her role in Miranda

Sarah Hadland facts: Actor’s age, partner, family, and TV career revealed

Celebrities

Deidre explained that she had no symptoms, the cancer was found during her annual mammogram

This Morning's Deidre Sanders reveals breast cancer has returned

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester have been married for more than a decade

Inside Adam Brody and wife Leighton Meester's marriage and family life

The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

Married at First Sight

Trending on Heart

Autumn signals a time to change the clocks in the UK

October 2024: When are the clocks changing in the UK?

Lifestyle

There will be a total of 17 Dobbies Garden Centre sites closing due to the restructuring plan

Dobbies closing: Full list of 17 garden centres closing across the UK

News

Adam Brody has just landed in a new Netflix series, Nobody Wants This

Adam Brody facts: Actor's age, relationships, children and TV and movies

Eamonn Holmes has given his opinion on Phillip Schofield's comeback

Eamonn Holmes hits back at Phillip Schofield as he makes his TV comeback

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have fallen out

What happened between Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby? Their friendship fallout explained
Nathan and Lacey are one of the couples on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK’s Nathan and Lacey still together?

Married at First Sight

Caspar and Emma are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Caspar and Emma still together?

Married at First Sight

Ross and Sacha tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ross and Sacha still together?

Married at First Sight

Polly and Adam are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Polly and Adam still together?

Married at First Sight

Amanda Abbington's kids, partner and TV career revealed

Amanda Abbington facts: Actor's age, partner, children and TV career revealed

Which My Mum, Your Dad couples are still together?

My Mum Your Dad couples still together: Where is the 2024 cast now?

TV & Movies

Kylie Minogue appeared on Heart Breakfast

Kylie Minogue reveals all about new album Tension II

Kylie Minogue has carved out a superb career

Kylie Minogue facts: Singer's age, boyfriend, career and more revealed

Giovanni Pernice was a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing

Giovanni Pernice facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, girlfriend, height, dancing career and Instagram revealed
I'm A Celebrity 2024 is set to return to our TV screens in Novemnber

I'm A Celebrity 2024: Start date, line-up, how to watch and more

I'm A Celebrity

Ferne McCann in a blue gown at the National Television Awards and in a pink mini dress

Ferne McCann facts: Age, boyfriend, children, family and more revealed