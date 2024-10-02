Inside Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard's marriage and family life

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepherd have been married since 2013. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Who is Kristen Bell's husband? And do they have children together? Here's everything you need to know including how and when they met.

Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard have been a solid and loved-up couple in Hollywood for many years now after they originally met in 2007.

Refreshingly open and honest about their relationship, the Nobody Wants This actress and her partner have been happy to share their marriage wins and woes throughout their 18 year romance.

Now, in 2024, they have two daughters together, a fantastic work and family life balance and a relationship they've said they are proud of.

Here's everything you need to know about Kristen and husband Dax from how they met, when they got married, their children and what they've said about one another.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have been open and honest about their relationship. Picture: Kristen Bell/Instagram

How did Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard meet?

In 2007, the couple met at a birthday dinner for a mutual friend and instantly began dating. However, things weren't all perfect at this time as Kristen has confessed while she knew she loved him, his head was in a different space.

The couple split after just months together, but quickly reunited when Dax realised what he had lost.

Talking to PopSugar, Adam Brody's co-star said: "I already knew that I was in love with him and he was hesitant because he knew he was still dating other people. He sat me down and said, ‘I can’t have this right now. I think you’re wonderful, but I am still dating other people.’

"I felt incredibly respected that he had the balls to tell me we weren’t in the same place...He called me and he was like, ‘I don’t know what I was thinking. I was dating someone else but they’re just not as interesting as you, and I don’t know what I’m doing,’ and he came back. But I still always remind him of when he broke up with me.”

When did Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard get married?

Dax and Kristen had a long engagement after he popped the question in winter 2010. At that time, they both decided they would wait until California passed same-sex marriage laws before they tied the knot.

In 2013, the correct legislation is passed and they both headed down to the Beverly Hills County Clerk's office in October 2013 to marry.

It was an incredibly chill and easy ceremony without all the added fuss that usually comes with a celebrity wedding.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard share plenty of loved up moments on their social media. Picture: Kristen Bell/Instagram

Who are Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's children?

A family of four, Kristen and Dax have two daughters together.

On March 28, 2013, they welcomed Lincoln and on December 19, 2014, the welcomed Delta.

What have Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard said about one another?

The husband and wife are only too happy to talk about the highs and lows of their marriage from getting therapy to declarations of love.

Writing Dax a happy birthday message recently, Kristen wrote: "To the greatest husband and #dadbeast I could ever imagine. Laughing, snuggling and growing with you has been more enjoyable than anything I could have ever imagined for my life.

"Your patience and commitment with our daughters is only bested by your patience and commitment with the hiccups. None of us deserve you. You are singular. Happy birthday, stud.”

This was a sentiment he returned on her birthday and wrote: "Happy Birthday to the world’s hottest jujitsu practitioner. And that’s in addition to being the greatest mom, wife, sister and dog owner that this world has ever known. Everyone one of us in her Orbit has hit the jackpot. Happy Birthday Buddy!!!! @kristenanniebell."