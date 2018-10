Kristen Stewart confirmed as Snow White

The Twilight actress signs up for Snow White And The Huntsman

Kristen Stewart has been confirmed to play the Disney heroine in a film production of the classic fairy tale.

Stewart will go head to head with Lily Collins, who is starring as Snow White in another take on the tale, Brother Grimm: Snow White.

Snow White And The Huntsman will also star Charlize Theron as the Evil Queen and will be released at the end of 2012.