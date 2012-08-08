Kristin Davis strikes a happy balance between career and family

Sex and the City star Kristin Davis has revealed that she is happy with her current career, as it still allows her plenty of time to spend with her beautiful young daughter.

Kristin Davis adopted a baby girl called Gemma in 2011 and even with her new parental responsibilities is still working hard, currently staring in a Broadway production of “The Best Man”.



Davis told People magazine how she has managed to balance being a full time mum and a full time actor,



"The show is at night most of the days, so I spend all morning and all day with her then I go do the show at night,".



She went on to tell the magazine,



"It's actually a really great schedule for a mum. I'm able to be with her and have a job, which is rare and wonderful."