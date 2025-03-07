Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen 'split' 12 years after rugby star left his wife

7 March 2025, 09:45

Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen have reportedly called time on their relationship.
Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen have reportedly called time on their relationship. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Claire Blackmore

The former Strictly Come Dancing couple famously met on the BBC ballroom show in 2013.

Strictly Come Dancing stars Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen have reportedly ended their relationship.

The professional dancer, 47, and the ex-England rugby player, 46, have called time on their 12-year romance after a "hellish" few months, a source has claimed.

The former dance partners met during the popular BBC show in 2013, which sparked rumours the infamous Strictly curse had struck as Ben announced he was leaving his wife just months later.

But now sources claim financial difficulties have "torn" the once-engaged Russian pro and the sports star apart, leaving them to go their separate ways.

Kristina and Ben met on Strictly Come Dancing over 12 years ago.
Kristina and Ben met on Strictly Come Dancing over 12 years ago. Picture: Getty

An insider told The Sun: "The past six months have been hell for them and it has torn the love they had apart.

"For the sake of their family, they have chosen to go forward as separate individuals.

"Those close to them who know them as a couple had hoped they would be able to work things out but for now it’s over and it looks like there’s no going back."

Kristina and Ben share eight-year-old daughter Mila together and own a £1.75 million house in Northampton, which has now seemingly gone on the market.

Love initially struck over a decade ago when the pair grew close on the Strictly dancefloor, with many speculating that Ben left his wife of 11 years to be with Kristina.

But the rugby union ace, who shares two children with ex-partner Abby, has always denied it played out that way.

The couple have an eight-year-old daughter called Mila.
The couple have an eight-year-old daughter called Mila. Picture: Instagram/@krihanoff

The source continued: "Ben left his wife Abby for Kristina, only to now split with her.

"It’s like the curse in reverse.

"This will be like karma for Abby, she was so upset when Ben left her.

"It’s like he has got his comeuppance."

Kristina previously commented on the controversial beginnings of their relationship, defending her close bond with Ben, saying: "People do meet at work and that’s where we work."

Ben and his ex-wife Abby separated in 2014.
Ben and his ex-wife Abby separated in 2014. Picture: Getty

In 2024, the pair were allegedly facing financial struggles and left "fighting" for their home after the Russian dancer was caught driving her car without any insurance.

She appeared in Northampton Crown Court, with then-fiancé Ben acting as her witness, leading him to read out a revealing statement that hinted at money struggles.

At the time, he said: "I get up every day and I fight not to lose everything – to lose my cars and my house and my relationship."

"We’re still living together. We’re in it financially.

"We’re in business together so the problem is that we opened the business before Covid and we got the worst severities of it and in all honestly this is just another problem for me to deal with."

