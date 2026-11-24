Kurt Russell shares rare public tribute to Goldie Hawn as she celebrates 81st birthday

The actor, 75, took to Instagram to celebrate Goldie's special day on November 21. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Goldie Hawn celebrated her 81st birthday on November 21, with longtime partner Kurt Russell sharing a rare Instagram tribute to mark the occasion.

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Kurt Russell has marked Goldie Hawn's 81st birthday with a rare public declaration of affection, sharing a touching message for his partner of more than four decades.

The actor, 75, took to Instagram to celebrate Goldie's special day on November 21, posting a collage of photographs capturing some of their happiest moments together.

Alongside an image of the couple laughing as they embraced, Kurt wrote: "We love you so!" He also added a flashing 'Happy Birthday' sticker to the post.

The sweet tribute offered a glimpse into the enduring relationship between the Hollywood stars, who have been together since 1983 but have never married.

Alongside an image of the couple laughing as they embraced, Kurt wrote: "We love you so!" He also added a flashing 'Happy Birthday' sticker to the post. Picture: Instagram

Goldie's birthday celebrations were expected to be a family affair, with the actress previously revealing that she had no plans for a lavish party.

Speaking to People magazine shortly before turning 81, she said she preferred to keep the occasion private rather than arrange a major event for social media.

"I've just always been that way. I'm not one of those people that has big events that get to be put on Instagram. I've never been that way. Never, it's just not my style," she explained.

Goldie also admitted she was curious about what Kurt might have planned for her birthday, particularly after his surprise gift the previous year.

For her 80th birthday, the actor had presented her with Rocky, an adorable Korean Village Dog who had been rescued.

However, romance did not blossom until 1983 (pictured) when they began dating after reconnecting while working together on the film Swing Shift. Picture: Getty

Asked whether she thought another canine companion might be on the cards this year, Goldie joked: "I'm scared, I have no idea." She added that she was already very happy with Rocky, who had settled into family life alongside their other dog, Roy.

"We're really happy with Rocky. He's doing a very good job of being a very good boy," she said.

The couple first crossed paths in the 1960s, when Goldie was a 21-year-old dancer and Kurt was a teenage actor.

However, romance did not blossom until February 14, 1983, when they began dating after reconnecting while working together on the film Swing Shift.

They went on to star opposite one another in the 1987 romantic comedy Overboard, which remains one of their best-known collaborations.

Goldie shares two children, Oliver and Kate Hudson, with her former husband Bill Hudson, while Kurt has a son, Boston, from his previous marriage to actress Season Hubley.

They went on to star opposite one another in the 1987 romantic comedy Overboard, which remains one of their best-known collaborations (pictured in 1990). Picture: Getty

Together, they welcomed their son Wyatt Russell, bringing their family to four children. They are also grandparents to eight grandchildren, with Kate, Oliver and Wyatt each having children of their own.

Despite their longevity, Goldie and Kurt have consistently resisted pressure to formalise their relationship through marriage.

Goldie has previously explained that their decision comes down to the independence and freedom they have maintained throughout their partnership.

Together, they welcomed their son Wyatt Russell, bringing their family to four children. They are also grandparents to eight grandchildren, with Kate, Oliver and Wyatt each having children of their own. Picture: Getty

Speaking to People, she described Kurt as the "right match", explaining that their relationship has always allowed them to remain individuals.

"When I say freedom, it means liberation. I don't feel penned in," she said. She also acknowledged that they do not always see eye to eye, but believes their differences have helped keep their relationship interesting.

"We don't always agree on stuff, which is fine. We're both very spontaneous. [Our relationship] fed on a lot of goodness, a lot of wonderful life together," she added.

Speaking to People, she described Kurt as the "right match", explaining that their relationship has always allowed them to remain individuals." (pictured in 2026). Picture: Getty

For Goldie, maintaining a positive outlook has also been central to her approach to life and relationships.

The actress, who founded the children's mental health organisation MindUP, has frequently spoken about the importance of nurturing emotional wellbeing and finding happiness in everyday experiences.

"As you get older, things can get harder," she previously said. "Your state of mind matters. How you look at life matters, how you value moments in your life matters, because you're feeding your own brain."

She added: "So I say, 'Right now, everything is amazing.'"

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