Kutcher and Moore: 'normal'

Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore were reportedly ‘100 per cent normal’ when ran into each other at a pre-Golden Globe Awards party.

The former couple are currently going through a divorce amidst reports that Kutcher was adulterous. They both attended the CAA Foundation party at Soho House in Hollywood last Friday, which was in honour of the 69th Annual Golden Globes ceremony.

‘Within five minutes of them seeing each other, Ashton did come over,’ an insider reportedly revealed. ‘It was a crowded room so he made his way over. Demi and Ashton, and Madonna and Sean [Penn], were talking and hanging out. Ashton and Demi didn’t arrive together, or spend the whole night together, but it was 100 per cent normal. There wasn’t an issue.’

The revelation comes after reports that Demi’s health had suffered during the divorce procedure.