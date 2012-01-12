Kylie: congratulations Halle and Oliver!

Kylie Minogue has tweeted her congratulations to her ex-boyfriend Oliver Martinez over his engagement to Halle Berry.

The Can't Get You Out Of My Head superstar dated Martinez for five years up until their split in 2007, but showed that there was no hard feelings after their engagement was announced yesterday.

The 43-year-old tweeted: 'Congrats to Olivier Martinez and Halle Berry!! #wedding'

It is understood that Halle Berry would love to have children with Martinez after seeing how well he treats her three-year-old daughter, Nahla.