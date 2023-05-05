Kym Marsh 'splits from husband' two years after wedding

Kym Marsh and her husband Scott have reportedly split up. Picture: Instagram

Former Coronation Street star Kym Marsh has allegedly split from her husband Scott Ratcliff, two years after their wedding.

Kym Marsh is said to have split up from her husband Scott Ratcliff after 19 months of marriage.

The former Coronation Street star and ex-soldier Scott tied the knot four months after getting engaged during a lavish ceremony in October 2021.

But according to The Sun, the pair have split due to work commitments after trying to make things work.

A source said: "They both really tried to make it work, but the cracks have been there for a while and they were only getting to see each other for one or two days a week at the very most.

Kym Marsh has reportedly split from her husband Scott. Picture: Instagram

"Kym’s been so busy, and last year Strictly meant even her weekends were stacked up along with weekdays rehearsing."

They added: "Scott is based in barracks down south — he’s got a very busy career as well.

“Kym’s still a working mum, too, and lives up in Cheshire with her family. In the end it was the fact they lived so far away from each other that just made it impossible.”

The former couple wed at Sandhurst military academy in front of friends and family, as well as famous guests such as Carol Vorderman and Antony Cotton, who acted as Master of Ceremonies.

Kym Marsh and Scott got married in October 2021. Picture: Instagram

Kym wanted to get married quickly after her father David, 76, was diagnosed with incurable prostate cancer.

She previously revealed it was her dream for her dad to walk her down the aisle on her wedding day.

Meanwhile, Kym’s children David, 27, Emilie, 24, and Polly, 11, all attended, as well as Scott’s daughter Renee, six.

This comes after Kym previously married actor Jack Ryder in 2002 and former Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas in 1992.

Kym celebrated her first wedding anniversary last October and marked the day with a sweet photo.

She said at the time: "1 year ago today I was lucky enough to marry my best friend. This man is everything to me. I honestly don’t know what I would do without him.

"He is my everything, my rock, my friend, my soulmate. Scott, I am so very lucky to be your wife and I thank my lucky stars everyday that you came into my life.

"Of course I have to also give huge thanks to @antonycotton for playing Cilla Black and introducing us!

"Don’t know how I will ever repay you this one darling hahah! So all that’s left to say is Happy Anniversary my wonderful, amazing, sexy af husband! I love you with all of my heart! Always and forever."