Lacey Turner facts: Actress's age, height, husband and children revealed

17 October 2026, 18:00

Lacey Turner has spent more than two decades on British television
Lacey Turner has spent more than two decades on British television. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

What TV shows and movies has Lacey Turner been in? Here's everything you need to know about the EastEnders star including her life on the farm with her husband and children.

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Lacey Turner has spent more than two decades on British television, becoming a familiar face to millions of EastEnders viewers.

But away from Albert Square, the actress leads a quieter life with her childhood sweetheart husband, living on a small farm in Hertfordshire.

From growing up in North London to taking on a new challenge on Strictly Come Dancing, here are some facts you might not know about Lacey, including her age, children, height and career and net worth.

Away from Albert Square, Lacey Turner leads a quieter life with her childhood sweetheart husband
Away from Albert Square, Lacey Turner leads a quieter life with her childhood sweetheart husband. Picture: Getty

Who is Lacey Turner and how old is she?

Age: 38

From: Hendon, North London

Instagram: @laceyturner

Lacey was born on March 28, 1988, in North London, to parents Les Turner and Beverly Harvey, and grew up in Hertfordshire with her two younger sisters, Daisy and Lily.

Her childhood home was close to the EastEnders filming studios, and she has recalled being able to see part of the set from her bedroom window.

Lacey attended Sylvia Young Theatre School at the age of 10, but left after a year, later explaining that it was not for her.

She went on to attend a girls’ school in Bushey while continuing to take acting, singing and dance classes. Her big break came in 2004, when she was cast as Stacey Slater in EastEnders at just 16.

Lacey Turner made her EastEnders debut in 2004 as Stacey Slater, a troubled teenager who arrived in Albert Square to live with her great-aunt, Jean Slater
Lacey Turner made her EastEnders debut in 2004 as Stacey Slater, a troubled teenager who arrived in Albert Square to live with her great-aunt, Jean Slater . Picture: Alamy

How did Lacey become famous and what TV shows has she been in?

Lacey made her EastEnders debut in 2004 as Stacey Slater, a troubled teenager who arrived in Albert Square to live with her great-aunt, Jean Slater.

Her performance earned widespread acclaim, including multiple National Television Awards and British Soap Awards. Stacey's storylines have included relationships, family dramas and major personal struggles, helping establish Lacey as one of the soap's leading actresses.

Although she left the show for periods, she returned in 2014 and continued playing Stacey until 2025, when the character departed Walford for Brazil with her children.

Lacey has appeared in several other television dramas, starring as Molly Dawes in the BBC military drama Our Girl, which followed a young woman who joins the British Army as a medic.

Her other credits include the BBC drama Switch and appearances in television productions outside the soap world. In 2026, she took on a new challenge by joining Strictly Come Dancing.

What is Lacey Turner's net worth?

Lacey is estimated to be worth around £3.8million which is largely down to her acting career contracts.

How tall is Lacey Turner?

Lacey Turner is 5ft 3in (160cm) tall.

Who is Lacey Turner's husband?

Lacey is married to Matt Kay, her childhood sweetheart. They met when they were both 15 years old, at a friend's house, and the couple married in Ibiza in September 2017, when they were both 29.

The actress tends to keep her relationship out of the spotlight, although she has occasionally shared glimpses of family life in interviews and on social media.

Lacey Turner pictured with her husband and three children in 2025.
Lacey Turner pictured with her husband and three children in 2025. Picture: Instagram/Lacey Turner

How many children does Lacey Turner have?

Lacey and Matt have three children together. Their first daughter, Dusty Violet, was born in July 2019, followed by their son, Trilby Fox, in February 2021.

Their third child, daughter Gipsy Olive, was born in January 2025.

The family live on a small farm in Hertfordshire, where Lacey enjoys spending time outdoors and tending her allotment.

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