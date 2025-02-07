Lady Gaga's 'Abracadabra': Song lyrics and video explained as Mayhem album release date confirmed

Lady Gaga has released the music video for Abracadabra. Picture: YouTube/Lady Gaga

By Hope Wilson

Lady Gaga is taking the pop world by storm with her hit new single 'Abracadabra' from her upcoming album Mayhem. So here is everything you need to know about the song including its lyrics, meaning and music video.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lady Gaga is back with her brand new song 'Abracadabra' and fans are keen to learn more about the catchy tune and her upcoming album Mayhem.

Fresh from her win at the 2025 Grammys for 'Die with a Smile' with Bruno Mars, and inspired by her fiancé Michael Polansky, Lady Gaga has returned to her pop roots with her catchy single 'Abracadabra'. While her Little Monsters continue to stream the tune, many listeners have already learnt the lyrics and iconic dance performed in the music video.

As love for the song continues to grow, lots of us want to know more about Abracadabra', especially since it's been revealed the anthem has a secret meaning.

Here is everything you need to know about Lady Gaga's 'Abracadabra' including its hidden meaning, lyrics and music video, as well as everything we know about her upcoming album Mayhem and possible tour in 2025.

Lady Gaga's Abracadabra has become a fan-favourite. Picture: YouTube/Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga Abracadabra meaning and lyrics

Whilst the chorus of 'Abracadabra' may sound like a combination of random words, they do have a hidden meaning which many fans have deciphered.

Lady Gaga sings "Abracadabra, amor-ooh-na-na, abracadabra, morta-ooh-ga-ga", which refer to the song's two main themes of love and death.

In Latin, 'amor' and 'morta' can be translated into English as love and death, a motif which continues throughout the tune.

Watch Lady Gaga's Abracadabra video here:

Lady Gaga - Abracadabra (Official Music Video)

Speaking about 'Abracadabra' to Elle, Lady Gaga revealed the song's true meaning, stating: "Well, the song is about facing the challenge of life and the challenge of the night and finding the magic in it all."

She continued: "When you have to face the world, the people around you, your life, your unique circumstances, your unique fabric in the world. And when you feel challenged with really showing everybody who you are."

In the final line of the song, Lady Gaga refers to a 'lady in red', who she also portrays in the music video.

The 'Bad Romance' singer revealed the importance of this character, stating: "The lady in red is all of you that puts you to the test. Your internal monologue. 'Can you do it? Can you do it? Will you do it? Are you good enough? Can you handle it?'

"In a lot of ways, the song is about dealing with that challenge to yourself and very often the world around us can reflect it back to us as well. I wanted to explore the question, 'What does it feel like to thrive and not just be surviving all the time?'"

The Abracadabra music video was released on February 3rd 2025. Picture: YouTube/Lady Gaga

She also revealed the importance of her lyrics, saying: "The song has a spell in it. And I imagine that our negative backtalk or when people are hard on you in your life, the world is hard on you, that's almost like a spell.

"You can get seduced and you can start to believe it."

Abracadabra has multiple meanings. Picture: YouTube/Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga's album Mayhem release date

Lady Gaga's upcoming album Mayhem is set to be released in on March 7th 2025. The record will feature songs such as 'Abracadabra', 'Disease' and 'Die with a Smile' with Bruno Mars, as well as many unreleased tunes.

Her partner Michael Polansky influenced Lady Gaga to return to her pop roots, with the singer telling Variety: "Michael is the person who told me to make a new pop record. He was like, ‘Babe. I love you. You need to make pop music.'"

Michael went on to add: "Like anyone would do for the person they love, I encouraged her to lean in to the joy of it. On the Chromatica tour, I saw a fire in her; I wanted to help her keep that alive all the time and just start making music that made her happy."

Lady Gaga's album Mayhem will be released in March. Picture: YouTube/Lady Gaga

Revealing how she came up with the interesting album name, Lady Gaga revealed: "The album was called Mayhem to memorialize a piece of me and a piece of life that is not always easy to accept.

"It was hard at first to name the album Mayhem because I so much don't want that feeling to be real. I am also a hopeful person.

"I'm also somebody that is a dreamer, but what I think I ultimately arrived at is; it's all of the fractures of who we are and the fractures in the world and the mayhem of that brokenness that ultimately teaches us the power of joy, and dancing and crying and laughing and listening to music and holding your friends and your family and repeat!

"This album is fun and I enjoyed the contrast of a fun album that's also called Mayhem."

Lady Gaga's partner Michael Polansky influenced her album Mayhem. Picture: Getty

Is Lady Gaga going on tour?

It isn't clear if Lady Gaga is heading on tour in 2025, as an insider revealed to The Sun the star will be "focusing on the release of Mayhem" instead.

The source told the publication in 2024: "Lady Gaga is one of the biggest artists on the planet and fans really hoped they would get to see her next summer.

"There's no doubt she could stage the biggest tour of her career if she wanted to, but she has other plans for 2025.

"She sold out two nights at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during her 20-date Chromatica Ball tour in 2022 and the demand was huge.

"But she will be focusing on the release and roll-out of her seventh album instead. That means fans will have plenty of time to save up for tickets and learn the lyrics for when she does eventually head out on the road."

A Live Nation spokesperson confirmed: "There is no 2025 tour planned."