Are Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in love? Oscars performance and friendship of 'Shallow' singers revealed

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga relationship. Picture: Getty

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have become close friends since filming their Academy Award-winning film, A Star is Born.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's blossoming friendship has set tongues wagging ever since they appeared as on-screen lovers in A Star is Born.

The film, which won Best Original Song at the Academy Awards on Sunday night, has become a hit with both critics and fans with their chemistry transcending the screen.

On Sunday night the pair took to the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California to perform 'Shallow' and the stunning performance left some fans wondering whether the pair are secretly in love.

What's more, Mel B even went as far to say Lady Gaga 'broke girl code' with her intimate rendition of the song, claiming it would have been awkward for Bradley's girlfriend Irina Shayk to watch it.

So what do we know about their friendship? How did they meet? Who is Bradley Cooper's girlfriend?

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in love?

Gaga and Bradley are not dating, and were both in relationships when they began working together.

Bradley Cooper is currently in a relationship with Irina Shayk, they are engaged and have one a one-year-old daughter named Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper together.

Until recently Lady Gaga was in a relationship with fiancé .... however, she called off their engagement last month.

Many fans have questioned whether Bradley and Gaga are in love? Bradley Cooper has made no secret of his love for Lady Gaga but the pair are not "in love".

Speaking about his co-star, he to TIME magazine in September 2018: "I love her so deeply, it's because we were at our most vulnerable together."

How they met...

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have been friends fora. few years now after originally meeting back in 2016 when Gaga performed at the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy at Sean Parker's house.

Speaking of the moment two years later at the 2018 Toronto Film Festival, Cooper told the festival's attendees that "she leveled the entire room when she came out. It was insane."

When Gaga performed Édith Piaf's "La Vie en Rose" at the benefit concert, it inspired him to cast the singer as Ally in A Star is Born and write the song into the movie.

He was so blown away by her performance, he reached out to her for a formal meeting the next day to see if she would be interested in working together.

He told W magazine: "I called her agent the next day and said, ‘Can I go to her house and meet her right away?’ I drove to Malibu, and we sat on her porch, and the next thing I know, I'm eating spaghetti and meatballs."

Speaking on her connection with Bradley, Gaga revealed: "From the moment he came to my home and I opened the door and we locked eyes, I felt an instant connection with him."

After dinner, they pair sang together for the first time with a rendition of Credence Clearwater Revival's "Midnight Special.

She revealed: "I looked at him and said, 'Bradley, your voice is incredible. You have a real voice.' He sings from his soul."

Lady gaga and Bradley Cooper at oscars. Picture: Getty

Bradley casts Lady Gaga as Ally in A Star is Born

Bradley may have thought that Lady Gaga would make a perfect Ally, but she had to fight to get the role and do multiple screen tests to prove she was right for the part.

"She was completely illuminated by the sun. So charismatic," Cooper told the The New York Times Magazine back in October 2018.

"I thought inside my head, Oh, gosh. If she is like this on film, if that’s the worst case scenario that she’s this present on film, the movie will work.'"

He added to W magazine: "No actress can do musically what I needed Stefani to do in 42 days of shooting: I needed plutonium. And the plutonium in A Star Is Born is Stefani's voice."