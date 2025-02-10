Lady Gaga leaves fans in tears as she delivers emotional Super Bowl 2025 performance

Lady Gaga performed an emotional ballad at the Superbowl. Picture: YouTube/NFL

By Hope Wilson

The Grammy winning singer performed her moving track 'Hold My Hand' in New Orleans.

Lady Gaga paid tribute to the victims of the New Orleans New Year's Day terror attack in a pre-performance for the Super Bowl on Sunday February 9th.

The 'Abracadabra' singer was joined by a full band and choir as she performed 'Hold My Hand' whilst playing the piano, surrounded by first responders.

As well as recognising the victims in New Orleans, the star also paid tribute to people who had been affected by the Los Angeles wildfires, the airplane crashes in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. and victims of Hurricane Helene.

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Michael Strahan led the tribute, with Michael stating: "This year began with a terror attack that tried to shatter it's spirit. But the resilience of New Orleans is matched by the resolve of our country."

Lady Gaga sang 'Hold My Hand' at the Super Bowl. Picture: YouTube/NFL

Tom then added: "When tragedy strikes, we don't break, we come together."

The camera then cut to Lady Gaga dressed all in white, as she began her moving rendition of her hit song.

Watch Lady Gaga's performance here:

Lady Gaga Performs a Tribute to New Orleans

Viewers were quick to praise the 'Die with a Smile' performer, after they were left stunned by her talents. Many took to X, formally known as Twitter, to send their messages of support to the star.

One fan wrote: "This performance was so moving, powerful and beautiful"

Another added: "Lady Gaga has the voice of a freakin angel man"

While a third stated: "I got chills at Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand Super Bowl performance tears omg Queen"

Lady Gaga delighted fans with her performance. Picture: YouTube/NFL

The 'Bad Romance' singer was later spotted enjoying the game with her fiancé Michael Polansky, as the pair watched the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40 – 22.

Lady Gaga's performance comes in the weeks leading up to the release of her new album Mayhem on March 7th.

Speaking about her upcoming record to ELLE, the 38-year-old revealed: "The album was called Mayhem to memorialize a piece of me and a piece of life that is not always easy to accept.

"It was hard at first to name the album Mayhem because I so much don't want that feeling to be real. I am also a hopeful person.

"I'm also somebody that is a dreamer, but what I think I ultimately arrived at is; it's all of the fractures of who we are and the fractures in the world and the mayhem of that brokenness that ultimately teaches us the power of joy, and dancing and crying and laughing and listening to music and holding your friends and your family and repeat!

"This album is fun and I enjoyed the contrast of a fun album that's also called Mayhem."

Lady Gaga was later spotted enjoying the game with her partner Micheal Polansky. Picture: Alamy

She was also inspired by her partner, telling Variety: "Michael is the person who told me to make a new pop record. He was like, ‘Babe. I love you. You need to make pop music.'"

Michael went on to add: "Like anyone would do for the person they love, I encouraged her to lean in to the joy of it. On the Chromatica tour, I saw a fire in her; I wanted to help her keep that alive all the time and just start making music that made her happy."