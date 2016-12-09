Martin Roberts Has Let The Cat Out The Bag About Larry Lamb's NEW Girlfriend

The 'I'm A Celeb...' star has reportedly split from his wife and moved on with a new love interest with a very FAMOUS connection.

Larry Lamb is dating a new girlfriend with a very famous connection.

The 69-year-old actor, was met by Marie Victorian upon his exit from he jungle last week, and it's now claimed that the pair have been in a relationship following his split from his long-term partner Clare Burt.

Turns out that Marie is a glamorous French artist and the great-granddaughter of Legendary Les Miserables writer Victor Hugo.

The news comes after Martin Roberts let slip that Larry had a new lady in his life, during an appearance on ITV's This Morning, where he made clear he had ended his feud with the Eastenders actor.

For those who watched 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here' this year you'll know all too well that the pair had a long-running feud in the jungle after Martin accusing Larry of bullying.

The 'Homes Under The Hammer star' appeared on the sofa on This Morning to straighten a few things out and let slip about Larry's new romance in process.

Martin said: "After we finished filming, I saw Larry with his new lady and I thought, I need to do something because I knew it was probably the last time I'd ever see him.

"So I grabbed him and I just hugged him and said 'This is a real hug'. And do you know what he did? He broke down and started crying.

"He kept telling me he was so sorry for the way he acted in the jungle and all the things he said. And I accepted his apology."

in addition to Larry, Martin famously had arguments with Danny Baker, tiffs with Scarlett Moffatt and bickered with Adam Thomas during his first week in the jungle.

However, as time went on, he seemed to relax into jungle life, becoming besties with Adam and even seeing eye to eye with Danny eventually. But his feud with ex-Eastenders actor Larry Lamb just didn't seem to go away.

During ITV's I'm ACelebrity coming out show last night a clip was show of Martins arrival at the Palazzo Versace hotel after being booted out of the jungle, and Larry looked less than pleased to see him!

Awkward!

We're so glad they've sorted out their issues.