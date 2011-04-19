Sir Elton's Las Vegas return

Sir Elton John is returning to the Las Vegas Strip for a three-year run at Caesars Palace.

The five-time Grammy winner announced he will return with his Million Dollar Piano show to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas starting in September.

Tickets for the first 16 shows go on sale on April 25.

He completed his first run at Caesars Palace in April 2009. The Red Piano was originally slated to run for three years, but was extended to a five-year run because of audience demand.



