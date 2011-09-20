Last Harry Potter given DVD release

"Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2" out before Christmas

The last film in the hugely popular series will also be available on DVD, Blu-ray, Triple Play and Digital Download.

The Blu-ray version will be packed with extra features, including deleted scenes, an 80-minute 'Maximum Movie Mode' presented by Matthew Lewis who plays Neville Longbottom, a conversation with JK Rowling and Daniel Radcliffe and Warwick Davies talking about becoming a Gringotts goblin.

The Limited Numbered Edition and a boxset including all 8 Harry Potter films will also be released on DVD.

To celebrate the release of "Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2" the Wizarding World of Harry Potter Park at Universal Orlando Resort will hold a celebration lasting three days and kicking off on November 11.