WATCH! Good Morning Britain's Laura Tobin Announces Shocking Baby News

The much-loved weather girl took the chance to announce that she's expecting a child.

She brightens up everyone's mornings in spite of the dull weather, to give us the latest forecast for the day.

Today Laura Tobin had some great news to share with viewers at home - and no it wasn't about a surprise heatwave!

She is four months pregnant!

The 'Good Morning Britain' weather woman surprised the hosts Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan plus the entire nation on Tuesday when she revealed she and her husband Dean Brown are expecting a baby together live on air.

The 35-year-old presenter said: "I literally can't believe it's May so I thought I'd do a little forecast looking ahead at what is coming up.

"Now as we head through the summer months it's looking likely to be drier and warmer than average and as we head into September things will be blooming.

"But it won't just be my dress because I'm very pleased to let everyone know that come the end of October, I'll be having my own little ray of sunshine. I'm having a baby!"

And it wasn't just the early morning watchers who were in for a surprise as the brunette meteorologist admitted she hadn't told her family apart from her parents. Piers, 52, said: "So your family are watching this and they've found out you're expecting? Aww, that's lovely news."

Happy to say the long range forecast is blooming & that's not just the weather

I forecast a ray of sunshine by the end of October #Baby pic.twitter.com/crgbDB8KHU — Laura Tobin (@Lauratobin1) May 2, 2017

She then took to Twitter to share pictures of her bump with the tweet saying: "Happy to say the long range forecast is blooming & that's not just the weather.

"I forecast a ray of sunshine by the end of October #baby [sic]"

Laura and Dean have been married for seven years and the forthcoming addition to their family, who is due in five months' time, will be their first child.