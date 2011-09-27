Lautner and Collins' united front despite split

Taylor and Lily attend premiere of Abduction together despite recent break up

The Twilight actor and Phil Collins' daughter seemed at ease with each other at the premiere of new film "Abduction" last night in London, despite having stopped seeing each other.

The pair met on the set of the thriller and were said to be inseparable.

But there was no sign of awkwardness between Taylor and Lily last night, who happily posed for photographs together and signed autographs for their fans.