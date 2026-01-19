Love Island All Stars Leanne Amaning - age, ex-boyfriends, Instagram and former season revealed

Leanne is starring on Love Island All Stars
How old is Leanne Amaning, when was she on Love Island, who are her ex-boyfriends and what is her Instagram?

Love Island All Stars 2026 has seen Leanne Amaning return to the villa and strike up a strong connection with Scott van-der-Sluis.

After appearing on the show for the first time in 2020 and coupling up with Mike Boateng, Leanne didn't manage to find romance however hopefully this time she will be luckier in love.

As we watch Leanne and her fellow Islanders take on All Stars, it's time to get to know her a bit more.

Here is everything you need to know about Leanne including her age, ex-boyfriends, Instagram and her Love Island history.

Age: 28

From: London

Instagram: @leanneamaning

Leanne took part in Love Island season six in 2020 and was in a couple with Mike the entire time she was on the show. However as the series progressed their connection quickly fizzled out and Leanne was dumped on Day 18.

Leanne Amaning ex-boyfriends

Since leaving Love Island Leanne has kept her love life relatively quiet, however she did reveal that her relationships haven't been smooth sailing, confessing: "My dating life has been in the trenches again - I’ve had a few relationships and dated a few people but it hasn’t been good."

After being dumped from the villa in 2020, the star has taken part in other reality shows such as Ex In The City and was lined up for All Stars 2025 but quit the show before entering the villa.

Revealing why she wanted to go on Love Island again, Leanne revealed: "I want to be open in the way that I should have been in Series 6 and the streets are the trenches, so this is the only way to find someone."

She added: "You have no social media, it kills love and relationships. Everyone thinks there's someone better whereas in the Villa you’re literally forced to be around each other, no ghosting! You’re free of distractions and forced to get to know someone quickly."

