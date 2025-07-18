Exclusive

Watch Leigh-Anne teach Jamie Theakston how to twerk to her new song 'Been A Minute'

18 July 2025, 11:01

Leigh-Anne has taught Jamie Theakston how to twerk
Leigh-Anne has taught Jamie Theakston how to twerk. Picture: Global

By Hope Wilson

Leigh-Anne joined Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden to chat about her new tune 'Been A Minute' and teach them some iconic dance moves.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Superstar singer and dancer Leigh-Anne taught Jamie Theakston how to twerk on Heart Breakfast this morning, leading to some interesting results.

The singer joined Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden to talk about her new single 'Been A Minute' and shared some of her impressive dance moves with the presenters.

Speaking about her catchy new tune which is release today, the former Little Mix star said: "I challenge you not to dance when you hear that, you just need to move don’t you?"

Amanda then cheekily added: "Jamie started twerking this morning!"

Leigh-Anne was stunned to learn Jamie Theakston was twerking to her song
Leigh-Anne was stunned to learn Jamie Theakston was twerking to her song. Picture: Heart

A shocked Leigh-Anne responded: "You know how to twerk?"

With Jamie replying: "Would you teach me?"

The two then began an impromptu dance class as Leigh-Anne taught Jamie how to twerk, with the father-of-two stating: "My booty does not move independently of my lower back!"

Giving him some words of encouragement, Leigh-Anne said: "We’ll work on that."

Leigh-Anne showed Jamie Theakston how to twerk
Leigh-Anne showed Jamie Theakston how to twerk. Picture: Heart

Feeling confident in his twerking abilities, Jamie stated: "Have I made it onto the next video?"

The star replied: "I’m going to say no to that. We’ll put you somewhere in the background!"

Watch Leigh-Anne teach Jamie Theakston how to twerk here:

Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden take a deep dive through Leigh-Anne Pinnock phone 👀

Leigh-Anne also spoke about her close friendship with fellow Little Mix members Jade and Perrie, revealing she is "obsessed" with Perrie's son Axel.

Speaking about her three-year-old daughters' connection with Axel, Leigh-Anne aid: "Perrie's little Axel, I'm so obsessed with him. They all love each other it's super cute. We were obviously pregnant at the same time so it was so special."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Line of Duty is set to return for a seventh series in 2026.

Line of Duty series seven 'in the works' as leading stars reveal filming plans

Love Is Blind season two is just weeks away.

Love Is Blind UK teases first look trailer as Netflix reveals return date

Love Is Blind

Angel's arrival causes mayhem

Love Island first look teases 'savage' dumping as Angel's arrival causes mayhem

Love Island

Lady Gaga wears an array of outfits whilst on tour

Lady Gaga's Mayhem Ball tour outfits revealed

Before finding fame, Shakira dressed up as a Disney princess for kids' parties.

Love Island's Shakira stuns as a Disney princess in unearthed party pictures

Love Island

Harrison has reportedly left the Love Island villa

Real reason Harrison quit Love Island revealed

Love Island

Love Island's Harrison 'quits' show following controversy

Love Island's Harrison 'quits' show following controversy

Love Island

Who is Love Island's Angel Swift?

Who is Love Island's Angel Swift? Bombshell's age, job and Instagram revealed

Love Island

Someone has been dumped from Love Island

Love Island star dumped in dramatic twist leaving Islanders stunned

Love Island

Harry declares his love for Emma

Love Island first look sees Harry declare his love for Emma as they rekindle romance

Love Island

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Ty and Lauren apparently knew each other before Love Island

Love Island stars Lauren and Ty's 'secret romance' before the show explained

Love Island

What song is in the Stranger Things 5 trailer?

Why Stranger Things 5 trailer song 'Child In Time' by Deep Purple is the perfect choice

A now-viral video from June 24, 2023, on Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage captures a powerful moment of connection between Lewis and his audience.

When Lewis Capaldi fans stepped in to sing as star battled Tourette's on stage

Leslie Ash as revealed her non-surgical facelift results

Leslie Ash, 65, reveals results of her £4,500 non-surgical facelift

Toni's 'devastated' mum breaks down in tears

Love Island star Toni's 'devastated' mum in tears over Harrison recoupling

Love Island

Chris Hughes has admitted his love for JoJo Siwa

Chris Hughes gushes he's 'totally in love' with JoJo Siwa after confessing marriage plans

Cach cries in tonight's Love Island episode

Love Island first look sees Cach in tears as fallout from Toni picking Harrison continues

Love Island

Danny Dyer opened up about Dani Dyer's wedding to Jarrod Bowen

Danny Dyer says he was 'in pieces' at daughter Dani Dyer's wedding to Jarrod Bowen

The top 10 baby names for boys and girls this year have been revealed.

Top 10 baby names for 2025 so far

Lifestyle

Fans are speculating whether Maya Jama will be leaving Love Island

Is Maya Jama quitting Love Island? The rumours explained

Love Island

Love Island star Lauren turned heads in Casa Amor.

Who is Lauren Wood? Casa Amor star's age, job, Instagram and secret Love Island past revealed

Love Island

Calvin Harris is one of the most famous DJ's of the 21st century.

Calvin Harris facts: Producer's age, height, wife, net worth and career explained

Full nominations for the Emmy Awards 2025 revealed

Emmy nominations 2025: Full list revealed

Love Island's Uma and Wil announced their engagement on social media.

Love Island's Uma and Wil announce surprise engagement one year after meeting on show

Love Island

Love Island's Giorgio has revealed what he really thinks about the boys

Love Island's Giorgio slams boys' disrespectful treatment of girls

Love Island

Owen Cooper is a rising star in the acting world

Owen Cooper's age, parents and films revealed as Adolescence star takes on Hollywood