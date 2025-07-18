Exclusive

Watch Leigh-Anne teach Jamie Theakston how to twerk to her new song 'Been A Minute'

Leigh-Anne has taught Jamie Theakston how to twerk. Picture: Global

By Hope Wilson

Leigh-Anne joined Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden to chat about her new tune 'Been A Minute' and teach them some iconic dance moves.

Superstar singer and dancer Leigh-Anne taught Jamie Theakston how to twerk on Heart Breakfast this morning, leading to some interesting results.

Speaking about her catchy new tune which is release today, the former Little Mix star said: "I challenge you not to dance when you hear that, you just need to move don’t you?"

Amanda then cheekily added: "Jamie started twerking this morning!"

Leigh-Anne was stunned to learn Jamie Theakston was twerking to her song. Picture: Heart

A shocked Leigh-Anne responded: "You know how to twerk?"

With Jamie replying: "Would you teach me?"

The two then began an impromptu dance class as Leigh-Anne taught Jamie how to twerk, with the father-of-two stating: "My booty does not move independently of my lower back!"

Giving him some words of encouragement, Leigh-Anne said: "We’ll work on that."

Leigh-Anne showed Jamie Theakston how to twerk. Picture: Heart

Feeling confident in his twerking abilities, Jamie stated: "Have I made it onto the next video?"

The star replied: "I’m going to say no to that. We’ll put you somewhere in the background!"

Watch Leigh-Anne teach Jamie Theakston how to twerk here:

Leigh-Anne also spoke about her close friendship with fellow Little Mix members Jade and Perrie, revealing she is "obsessed" with Perrie's son Axel.

Speaking about her three-year-old daughters' connection with Axel, Leigh-Anne aid: "Perrie's little Axel, I'm so obsessed with him. They all love each other it's super cute. We were obviously pregnant at the same time so it was so special."