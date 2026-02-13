Leigh-Anne Pinnock facts: Age, songs, husband, children and more revealed

13 February 2026, 17:43

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is one quarter of girl band Little Mix
Leigh-Anne Pinnock is one quarter of girl band Little Mix. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Is Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock still married to Andre Gray? And what is her net worth? Here's everything you need to know about the singer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Leigh-Anne Pinnock was one quarter of the iconic girl band Little Mix and is now busy dominating the charts as a solo artist.

One of the first of the band to release music on her own, following Jesy Nelson, the mum of two has been enjoying every part of the creative process and has released songs including 'Been A Minute', 'Don't Say Love' and 'No Hard Feelings'.

Leigh-Anne also has her debut solo album 'My Ego Told Me To' and is about to go on her first tour across the country.

Here's everything you need to know about Leigh-Anne from her age, husband and children and her career and net worth.

Little Mix first rose to fame on The X Factor in 2011
Little Mix first rose to fame on The X Factor in 2011. Picture: Getty

Who is Leigh-Anne Pinnock?

Age: 34

From: Buckinghamshire, England

Instagram: @leighannepinnock

Leigh-Anne is the daughter of Deborah Thornhill and John Pinnock giving her Bhajan and Jamaican heritage. She also has two sisters.

She first rose to fame in 2011 when she won The X Factor alongside Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall and formed the band Little Mix.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is taking her solo music on tour in 2026
Leigh-Anne Pinnock is taking her solo music on tour in 2026. Picture: Getty

What has Leigh-Anne Pinnock done in her career and what is her net worth?

Little Mix went on to have huge success in the charts with hit songs including 'Black Magic', 'Shout Out To My Ex' and 'Woman Like Me'. They won a number of awards, competed many successful tours and had some big sponsorship deals along the way.

Now, Leigh-Anne is carving out a successful career of her own where she is very much enjoying performing and writing solo. Announcing her tour for February 2026, she wrote on Instagram: "I’m going on tour baby!!! I can’t tell you how excited I am to perform this album live for you!

"Get me back to my happy place nowww! This one’s going to be so special!"

Away from music Leigh-Anne also has her own book, Believe, a memoir of her own journey in the music business as well as insights into her personal life.

It's estimated she has a net worth of around £18million.

Who is Leigh-Anne Pinnock's husband Andre Gray?

A football player, Leigh-Anne and Andre have been together since 2016, officially marrying in 2023.

Being together for 10 years, the singer is the first to admit their relationship has taken a lot of hard work, admitting they've been to therapy to work through their problems.

In a recent interview, Leigh-Anne confessed that due to their careers, they would sometimes only see each another three times a month.

Speaking about betrayal, she told Paloma Faith on her podcast: "I went through a bit of a weird time with my husband actually and I think that sort of not being totally honest and losing trust and that kind of betrayal.

“I think heartbreak is wild, it’s awful and especially someone that you’re so madly in love with and that they can hurt you.

"I think you can go through things in a relationship, but if they aren’t willing to change for you, forget it. They have to do the work and they have to turn it around because again it’s not you, it’s not on you."

Who are Leigh-Anne Pinnock's children?

Leigh-Anne and husband Andre have twin daughters together who they welcomed in August 2021.

The couple have been quite private about their life as parents, not even revealing the names of their children.

In 2025, she opened up about being a mum and shared the realities: "They have so much attitude I’m like, ‘Girls please, you’re three’, but they are absolutely amazing. They’ve got such a personality, they’re just hilarious."

