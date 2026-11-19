Leigh-Anne Pinnock reveals sweet details about newborn

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has welcomed her third child with husband Andre Gray. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Giorgina Hamilton

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has given birth to her third child. Here's everything the Little Mix star has revealed about her newborn so far.

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Leigh-Anne Pinnock has welcomed her third child, announcing the arrival of a baby boy with husband Andre Gray.

The Little Mix singer, 35, shared the happy news on Wednesday (November 18), posting photographs of their newborn on social media.

Already parents to five-year-old twin daughters, Leigh-Anne and footballer Andre are now a family of five. "Our beautiful baby boy is here," she announced.

The singer also joked she had expected her son to be particularly energetic after keeping active throughout her pregnancy.

"Mumma was active whilst he was in the womb so I'm not going to lie I did expect him to come out doing backflips!" she wrote.

Instead, she revealed he arrived with his eyes open, holding his head up and sporting a full head of hair.

"We are so in love. Our little family of five, my whole world. I've never felt more blessed," she added.

Leigh-Anne has not revealed her son's name, having similarly kept her daughters' names private since their birth.

The singer managed to conceal her pregnancy while filming The Celebrity Traitors earlier this year.

Leigh-Anne was reportedly pregnant during the production in Scotland, with neither her fellow contestants nor show bosses aware she was expecting.

A source told the Daily Mail: "Leigh-Anne was three months pregnant while filming Celebrity Traitors. She decided to keep it a secret."

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been very busy during her third pregnancy. Picture: Getty

Despite being pregnant, she took part in the show's challenges, even hanging out of a helicopter during the final episode.

She later revealed she was still working at 37 weeks pregnant, sharing a video after completing a full day of promotional commitments.

Responding to fans questioning how she was managing to work so close to her due date, she wrote: "Tell that to the full day of promo I just did. 37 weeks and still going strong!!"

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and footballer Andre are now a family of five after welcoming their baby boy. Picture: Getty

Leigh-Anne has been open about the emotional ups and downs of her pregnancy. Last month, she shared a mirror selfie in a brown bikini, revealing she had already reached her third trimester.

"Third trimester already – this pregnancy is going super quick it's scary," she told followers.

She added that her emotions and hormones were "all over the place", but said she was excited to welcome her newest arrival.

The singer first announced her pregnancy in July through a video filmed while recording music in her studio.

"As one chapter ends, another begins," she captioned the post.

Former Little Mix bandmates Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards were quick to share their excitement, with Jade writing: "Love you and your beautiful family."

Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden take a deep dive through Leigh-Anne Pinnock phone 👀

Leigh-Anne married footballer Andre in June 2023, after welcoming their twin daughters together.

The singer has previously spoken about difficulties in their relationship, revealing on Paloma Faith's Mad, Sad and Bad podcast that she had experienced a period of lost trust and betrayal.

Andre later went to therapy and recognised his behaviour had been selfish while playing abroad for Greek club Aris Thessaloniki.

Leigh-Anne said his willingness to change helped them rebuild their relationship, describing their current situation as "a really beautiful place".

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