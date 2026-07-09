Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock's pregnancy details following sweet announcement

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has announced she is expecting her third child with husband André Gray. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Everything we know about Leigh-Anne Pinnock's third pregnancy, from her due date speculation to the gender of her baby.

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Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has announced she is pregnant with her third child with husband André Gray, but the singer has kept many of the details surrounding her pregnancy private.

The 34-year-old revealed the happy news on social media, sharing a cute video filmed in a recording studio before showing off her baby bump.

Alongside the announcement, Leigh-Anne wrote: “As one chapter ends, another begins.”

The pregnancy comes as Leigh-Anne continues her solo career following Little Mix’s hiatus, while also expanding her family with her footballer husband André.

Here is everything we know so far about Leigh-Anne’s pregnancy including her rumoured due date, whether she's having a girl or boy and more.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock confirmed she was pregnant in a sweet music video. Picture: Getty

What is Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock's due date?

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has not confirmed her due date.

The singer announced her pregnancy on 8 July 2026, but has not shared how far along she is or when she is expecting her baby to arrive.

However, if Leigh-Anne is around three months pregnant at the time of her announcement, which is a common point people choose to share pregnancy news, her baby could potentially arrive around January 2027.

Watch Leigh-Anne's pregnany announcement:

Pregnancy announcements can be made at different stages, meaning the date someone shares their news does not provide a reliable indication of their due date.

This is only an estimate and has not been confirmed by Leigh-Anne or André.

Is Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock pregnant with a boy or girl?

Leigh-Anne has always been careful when it comes to sharing details about her family life.

The singer and her husband welcomed twin daughters in August 2021, meaning their children are now four years old.

However, the couple have chosen to keep their daughters away from the spotlight, not publicly sharing their names or showing their faces.

The singer and her husband welcomed twin daughters in August 2021, meaning their children are now four years old (pictured with Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall in 2021). Picture: Getty

Leigh-Anne has previously spoken about wanting to protect her children’s privacy and allow them to decide for themselves whether they want a public life in the future.

Because of this, Leigh-Anne has not yet revealed whether she is expecting a boy or a girl with her third child.

Given her approach to sharing family details, it remains unknown whether she will choose to reveal her baby’s gender or share any further information before the birth.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her husband have chosen to keep their daughters away from the spotlight, not publicly sharing their names or showing their faces (pictured). Picture: Instagram

Does Leigh-Anne Pinnock have other children?

Yes, Leigh-Anne Pinnock already has two children whose names are unknown.

The singer and André welcomed their twin daughters in 2021, making this pregnancy her third child.

While the couple primarily keep their family life top secret, that hasn't stopped them from sharing snippets on social media.

Always covering their faces, she recently revealed the girls are following in her footsteps when it comes to music.

In a recent birthday post for her husband she said how they both prepared a special song for him. She wrote on Instagram: "Teaching the girls a song each to perform for daddy. One of the girls on vocals the other on guitar."

Who is Leigh-Anne Pinnock's husband?

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is married to footballer André Gray.

The couple began their relationship in 2016 and later became engaged in 2020, and married in 2023.

André is a professional footballer who has played for a number of clubs during his career, including Burnley and Watford.

Together, Leigh-Anne and André have built a family while balancing their respective careers in music and sport.

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