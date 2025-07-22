Exclusive

Leigh-Anne reveals her twin daughters could follow her footsteps into music

Leigh-Anne has opened up about motherhood. Picture: Instagram/Leigh-Anne/Heart

By Hope Wilson

Following the release of her new single 'Been A Minute', former Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne reveals all about her solo career, motherhood and her sweet bond with her twin daughters.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Leigh-Anne, 33, has revealed her twin daughters could be following in their mum's musical footsteps as she's spotted their talent from an early age.

During No Filter with Heart, Leigh-Anne opened up about her connection with her three-year-old daughters and how she juggles her career with motherhood.

Speaking about the girls' hilarious personalities, Leigh-Anne said: "They have so much attitude I’m like, ‘Girls please, you’re three’, but they are absolutely amazing. They’ve got such a personality, they’re just hilarious."

She also opened up about her daughters getting older, revealing: "They’re going into school soon it’s just wild it’s just goes so fast. They love music, they love all my songs, number one fans, but yeah they’re amazing."

Leigh-Anne has opened up about her daughters. Picture: Heart

Following the release of her song 'Been A Minute', Leigh-Anne revealed how she copes with 'mum guilt', as she balances motherhood and her career.

The star said: "I definitely feel like the juggle is a real thing. I don’t feel like you ever really have it figured out as well, this sort of balance thing.

"The mum guilt too, I definitely still get that. I just have to keep remembering ‘You’re doing it for them, you’re doing it for them.’ You want them to look at you and feel like ‘My mum’s a boss’, I want them to think that."

Leigh-Anne says her daughters could go into the "creative space". Picture: Instagram/Leigh-Anne

When asked what her hopes are for her kids, Leigh-Anne stated: "I just want my children to be happy I think. Do whatever makes them happy ad just always know they can do anything. Don’t let anything hold you back just go for it I just want them to excel in whatever they want to do. Happiness is number one."

She also hinted that her twins could enter the music world and follow in their mother's footsteps, with the 33-year-old saying: "I feel like they’re quite musical. One of the girls loves to play piano, she play it really like softly and I think she’s going to be good.

"They love singing and they love dancing, I feel like they’ll probably get into the creative space at some point. I think because I’ve been through it, I’ll be a good person to kind of monitor it and hopefully limit social media because for me that’s the most toxic thing. I think having someone who’s done it and been in it, can help wit it and help them I think it’s going to be quite valuable."

Watch Leigh-Anne talk about her new music and daughters here:

Leigh-Anne on the Little Mix sisterhood & her twin daughters' future in music | No Filter

Leigh-Anne shares twins with husband Andre Gray, however the couple have not revealed their daughters' names.

Announcing their birth three-years-ago, Leigh-Anne wrote: "We asked for a miracle, we were given two... Our Cubbies are here... 16/08/21."