Leigh Francis facts: Age, height, career, wife and kids revealed

Leigh Francis is best known for making audiences laugh as his outrageous comedy alter ego Keith Lemon. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Who is Leigh Francis? Here's everything you need to know about the Keith Lemon star from his wife, kids and net worth.

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Leigh Francis is best known for making audiences laugh as his outrageous comedy alter ego Keith Lemon, but the comedian is about to take on a very different challenge.

The TV star is joining the 2026 series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! as a late arrival, swapping his usual role as the entertainer for life in the Australian jungle alongside the likes of Wayne Rooney, Claire Sweeney and Joanna Page.

Having spent years making a career out of impersonations, celebrity interviews and larger-than-life characters, Leigh will now have to contend with Bushtucker Trials, rice and beans and the reality of living alongside a group of fellow famous faces.

But who is Leigh Francis, how old is he and what shows has he appeared in? Here's everything you need to know including his wife, children and net worth.

Leigh Francis is a 53-year-old comedian, actor and television presenter. Picture: Getty

Who is Leigh Francis and how old is he?

Age: 53

From: Leeds

Instagram: @leighfrancis

Leigh Francis is a 53-year-old comedian, actor and television presenter, born on April 30, 1973, in Beeston, Leeds.

Although he would go on to become one of Britain's best-known comedy performers, Leigh initially had no plans to work in television.

He attended Jacob Kramer College in Leeds, where he studied graphic design, before getting a job as an advertising artist at the Yorkshire Evening Post.

His interest in comedy began when his father bought him a video camera for his 16th birthday.

Leigh started making spoof films and showing them to his friends, who encouraged him to send his work to television.

In an interview, he recalled that making these silly little films gradually became a passion, eventually prompting him to pursue opportunities in television rather than continue with graphic design.

How tall is Leigh Francis?

Leigh is reportedly 1.7m tall which is around 5ft 8inches tall.

Leigh Francis has played a huge range of characters including Bo Selecta and Keith Lemon. Picture: Alamy

How did Leigh Francis become famous?

Leigh first came to national attention in the early 2000s with Channel 4's comedy sketch show Bo' Selecta!.

The series, which launched in 2002, featured Leigh playing a range of exaggerated celebrity characters, including Avid Merrion.

The show became known for its surreal humour and celebrity impressions, helping establish him as a distinctive face in British comedy.

However, it was the creation of Keith Lemon that would become one of his most recognisable successes.

The fictional character, complete with a thick Yorkshire accent, flamboyant outfits and outrageous personality, went on to front a number of television programmes.

Leigh Francis has a large pool of celebrity pals gained from his comedy sketch shows. Picture: Getty

What TV shows has Leigh Francis appeared in?

One of Leigh's biggest television successes was ITV2's Celebrity Juice, which he hosted as Keith Lemon from 2008 until 2022.

The comedy panel show became a major hit, with celebrity guests taking part in silly games and challenges alongside team captains Holly Willoughby and Fearne Cotton, who was later replaced by Emily Atack.

He also presented Through the Keyhole, taking viewers around celebrity homes as Keith, and fronted Lemon La Vida Loca, which followed the character's fictional life.

Other projects include The Keith Lemon Sketch Show, The Keith and Paddy Picture Show and Shopping With Keith Lemon. He also starred in the 2012 film Keith Lemon: The Film.

The TV star is joining the 2026 series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Picture: ITV

Is Leigh Francis married and who is his wife?

Leigh is married to his long-term partner Jill Carter, now known as Jill Francis.

The couple first met in Leeds in 1991, when Leigh was 19 and Jill was 16, and have been together for more than 30 years.

They married on October 30, 2002, in a Halloween-themed wedding at Allerton Castle in North Yorkshire.

Leigh has previously spoken about his wife being his biggest supporter, particularly during the early days of his television career, when she encouraged him to pursue new opportunities.

Leigh Francis is married to his long-term partner Jill Carter. Picture: Getty

It is total mayhem when Emma Bunton brings Leigh Francis to work

Does Leigh Francis have children?

Leigh and Jill have two daughters together, Matilda, 17, and Dolly, 15.

The comedian tends to keep his children out of the public eye and rarely shares details about their lives.

However, he has occasionally offered glimpses of family life, including joking about his daughters and sharing moments with them on social media.

Despite his larger-than-life Keith Lemon persona, Leigh has spoken about being a devoted family man away from television.

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