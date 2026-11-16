Leomie Anderson facts: Age, height, Victoria's Secret career and boyfriend revealed

Leomie Anderson has made a name for herself in the fashion industry, becoming one of Britain's most recognisable models. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

From her early days in south London to becoming a Victoria's Secret Angel, here's everything to know about British model Leomie Anderson, including her age, height, career and net worth.

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Leomie Anderson has made a name for herself in the fashion industry, working with some of the world's biggest designers and becoming one of Britain's most recognisable models and now she's about to take on her biggest challenge yet - I'm A Celebrity...Get me Out of Here!

More to her career than the catwalk, the model has also branched out into business and television during her time in the spotlight and will now rise her profile even further while competing in the jungle.

From her early beginnings in south London to her rise to international modelling fame, here's everything you need to know about Leomie Anderson, including her age, height, career and whether she's married/

Leomie Anderson is one of Britain's most successful models. Picture: Getty

Who is Leomie Anderson and how old is she?

Age: 33

33 From: Colliers Wood, London

Colliers Wood, London Instagram: @leomieanderson

Leomie Anderson is a British model, television presenter and entrepreneur, born on February 15, 1993, in Wandsworth, south London.

Of Jamaican heritage, Leomie grew up in Colliers Wood, south London, and initially had ambitions of becoming a fashion journalist rather than a model.

Her introduction to the fashion industry came when she was just 14, after she was scouted by a modelling agent while out at McDonald's.

Speaking to Square Mile in 2024, Leomie recalled initially being wary of the stranger who approached her, admitting her first thought was "stranger danger".

Her mum was supportive of her pursuing modelling, however, and encouraged her to give it a go, while reassuring her that she could stop if she didn't enjoy it.

Leomie went on to book her first catwalk show for Marc Jacobs aged 17, setting her on the path to an international modelling career.

Leomie Anderson is a British model, television presenter and entrepreneur. Picture: Getty

How tall is Leomie Anderson?

Leomie stands at 5ft 10.5in (179cm), according to her modelling agency, Tess Management.

Her height has helped her become a familiar face on the international catwalk, where she has worked with some of the biggest names in fashion.

What is Leomie Anderson famous for? Her Victoria's Secret career revealed

Leomie's career has included campaigns and runway appearances for designers and brands including Burberry, Giorgio Armani, Tom Ford, Vivienne Westwood, Calvin Klein and Ralph Lauren.

However, one of her biggest career milestones came in 2015, when she made her debut at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

She went on to walk in four consecutive shows between 2015 and 2018 before receiving one of the fashion industry's most coveted accolades.

In April 2019, Leomie was announced as a Victoria's Secret Angel, becoming the first Black British model to receive the title and the sixth Black model in the brand's history to become an Angel.

Away from modelling, Leomie has also built a career as an entrepreneur and campaigner for greater diversity in fashion.

In 2016, she founded LAPP, which began as a blog and developed into a fashion and activewear brand. The platform also champions women's rights, mental health and empowerment.

Her television career has included an appearance as a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race UK and taking over from Maya Jama as presenter of BBC's Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star in 2023.

More recently, she appeared in Netflix's Celebrity Bear Hunt in 2025 and joined the line-up of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2026.

In April 2019, Leomie Anderson was announced as a Victoria's Secret Angel. Picture: Getty

Leomie Anderson on stage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2017. Picture: Getty

What is Leomie Anderson's net worth?

There are currently no verified sources around what Leomie's net worth could be but some sources have suggested aroun £2.5million.

Who is Leomie Anderson's boyfriend?

Leomie is currently in a relationship with fashion designer Jonathan Coffie, better known as Joey Lit.

The couple have been together since around 2024, with the mdodel opening up about their relationship in an interview with HELLO! magazine in August 2026.

The pair are in a long-distance relationship, with Joey based in Ghana while Leomie lives in south London.

However, she revealed that they make a point of seeing each other every month and travelling together.

Leomie Anderson's biggest TV challenge comes in the form of I'm A Celebrity 2026. Picture: ITV

She also spoke openly about their future, telling the magazine: "We are definitely going to get married – 100%. He is a keeper."

Before this relationship, Leomie was dating British rapper Lancey Foux (real name Lance Omal).

The pair were together for several years, with Leomie previously speaking about their relationship and his support for her career in an interview with Glamour in 2022.

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