Lesley Joseph breaks silence on Pauline Quirke’s dementia diagnosis

14 February 2025, 16:27

Lesley Joseph has spoken about Pauline Quirke's dementia diagnosis.
Lesley Joseph has spoken about Pauline Quirke's dementia diagnosis. Picture: Shutterstock/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Lesley Joseph has spoken about Pauline Quirke for the first time since news of her dementia diagnosis was revealed.

Lesley Joseph has opened up about her Birds of A Feather co-star Pauline Quirke's dementia diagnosis, after Loose Women's Linda Robson revealed her friend 'didn't remember' her.

During an interview on Good Morning Britain, Lesley was asked about Pauline's health with the TV favourite stating: "What a wonderful actress she is and what joy she has given."

She continued: "Not just in Birds of A Feather but in The Sculptress where she was really scary, and in Broadchurch and Emmerdale, I take my hat off to Pauline. She's amazing."

Lesley then touched on Pauline's diagnosis, stating: "I won't talk about her at the moment with her illness because that's private."

Linda Robson, Lesley Joseph and Pauline Quirke starred in Birds of a Feather
Linda Robson, Lesley Joseph and Pauline Quirke starred in Birds of a Feather. Picture: Alamy

This comes after her Birds of A Feather colleague Linda Robson revealed she would "rather get cancer" than dementia "because at least then you’ve got a chance."

Linda told Express.co.uk: "It [the diagnosis] was three years ago so I’ve lived with it for three years as the family have as well. She was so bright and so clever. It can happen to anybody can’t it.

"I have noticed a real difference with her; she doesn’t remember her grandchildren so she’s not going to remember who I am even though we’ve been friends 56 years. It really is sad."

Speaking to The Sun, Linda added: "It’s very sad. We’ve been best friends since we were ten. I’ve known [about the diagnosis] for three years and we've managed to keep it quiet.

"She doesn’t know who anybody is. She doesn’t know who I am or who her kids are. Dementia is terrible - I’d rather get cancer, because at least then you’ve got a chance."

Pauline Quirke was diagnosed with dementia in 2021
Pauline Quirke was diagnosed with dementia in 2021. Picture: Alamy

This isn't the first time Linda has opened up about Pauline's illness, with the actress telling her Loose Women panelists: "We were at the same primary school together. We did everything together.

"We travelled all over the world with Birds of a Feather and everything, we went to amazing places. Because of Birds of a Feather, it opened many doors."We had such amazing times, honestly. She was an amazing actress as well, and she's got the most beautiful family."

She also told the MailOnline: "I've been FaceTiming. There's not much conversation but it's just nice to see her face really."

Linda added: "She's in the best place and she's got family looking after her. Hopefully I'm going to go and see her next week."

Pauline Quirke, Linda Robson and Lesley Joseph have been friends for decades
Pauline Quirke, Linda Robson and Lesley Joseph have been friends for decades. Picture: Alamy

Pauline's diagnosis was revealed earlier this year, with her husband Steve, revealing: "It is with a heavy heart that I announce my wife Pauline’s decision to step back from all professional and commercial duties due to her diagnosis of Dementia in 2021.

"We kindly request privacy and understanding for Pauline and our family during this difficult period. Pauline just wants to spend time with her family, children and grandchildren."

