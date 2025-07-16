Leslie Ash, 65, reveals results of her £4,500 non-surgical facelift

16 July 2025, 15:50

Leslie Ash as revealed her non-surgical facelift results
Leslie Ash as revealed her non-surgical facelift results. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

The actress says she looks "ten years younger" and friends are convinced she's had surgery.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Actress Leslie Ash, 65, has revealed the results of her £4,500 non-surgical facelift, saying that she looks: "10 years younger."

The TV favourite took to social media to announce she has been undergoing six procedures, known as ‘NeoGen Plasma Treatment’ with Dr Martin Kinsella.

Speaking about the results of the procedure, Leslie said: "People keep saying to me, 'What have you done? You look amazing!'"

She added: "One friend of mine, who shall remain nameless, is convinced I've had surgery because the change was so dramatic, but I can assure you I haven't."

Leslie Ash has spoken about her recent procedures
Leslie Ash has spoken about her recent procedures. Picture: Alamy

The actress added: "I was really quite depressed about how I looked. I felt like I’d lost myself completely.

"I was doing quite a few Quadrophenia signings and events back then and so I was constantly having to look at pictures of myself from 1979, when I was 18, and then when I looked in the mirror, I just didn’t recognise myself anymore.

"Don’t get me wrong, I don’t want to look 18 again and I know that’s not going to happen, but I was looking tired and old, and my confidence was on the floor, so I decided to do something about it."

Leslie Ash rose to fame at a young age. Pictured in 1984
Leslie Ash rose to fame at a young age. Pictured in 1984. Picture: Alamy

Leslie revealed why she chose to do this procedure, saying: "It was really important for me to have a non-invasive treatment that achieves really natural looking results."

She continued: "I'd seen that Shirley Ballas and Linda Lusardi had great results with NeoGen and I know Linda, so it was easy for me to check it out and know that it was a respected treatment with good outcomes.

"The difference is really noticeable."

Watch Leslie Ash discuss her non-surgical facelift here:

Leslie went on to add: "The difference is really noticeable, and what’s really blown my mind is my jawline, it’s so obvious that it has lifted.

"Also, my eyes look so much better. They were hooded before and now you can see my eyes are a completely different shape.

"Then you come to the texture of my skin, and reduction of my pores. Now it looks soft as anything and the colour is uniform."

Leslie Ash has been open about her beauty journey. Pictured in 1999
Leslie Ash has been open about her beauty journey. Pictured in 1999. Picture: Alamy

Leslie finished with: "Then you come to the texture of my skin, and the reduction of my pores. My skin feels tighter and more plump, and the overall texture and tone is so much better.

"I can definitely say I look like I’m in my mid 50s, so yeah, I’m happy with that, 10 years younger."

This new look comes years after Leslie hit the headlines in 2002 when her lip filler injections went wrong, with the star revealing at the time: "This ­­man-made plastic silicone has been ­inject­ed into me, gone into the muscles around my mouth and become hard. I had steroid injections which helped soften it a bit but it won’t ever go away."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

A now-viral video from June 24, 2023, on Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage captures a powerful moment of connection between Lewis and his audience.

When Lewis Capaldi fans stepped in to sing as star battled Tourette's on stage

Toni's 'devastated' mum breaks down in tears

Love Island star Toni's 'devastated' mum in tears over Harrison recoupling

Love Island

Chris Hughes has admitted his love for JoJo Siwa

Chris Hughes gushes he's 'totally in love' with JoJo Siwa after confessing marriage plans

Cach cries in tonight's Love Island episode

Love Island first look sees Cach in tears as fallout from Toni picking Harrison continues

Love Island

Danny Dyer opened up about Dani Dyer's wedding to Jarrod Bowen

Danny Dyer says he was 'in pieces' at daughter Dani Dyer's wedding to Jarrod Bowen

Fans are speculating whether Maya Jama will be leaving Love Island

Is Maya Jama quitting Love Island? The rumours explained

Love Island

Full nominations for the Emmy Awards 2025 revealed

Emmy nominations 2025: Full list revealed

Love Island's Uma and Wil announced their engagement on social media.

Love Island's Uma and Wil announce surprise engagement one year after meeting on show

Love Island

Love Island's Giorgio has revealed what he really thinks about the boys

Love Island's Giorgio slams boys' disrespectful treatment of girls

Love Island

The Harry Potter TV cast has been announced

Harry Potter HBO series cast: Full list revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

The top 10 baby names for boys and girls this year have been revealed.

Top 10 baby names for 2025 so far

Lifestyle

The Love Island first look has been revealed

Love Island first look teases which couple are dumped from the villa

Love Island

Catarina Pita is rumoured as the latest Love Island bombshell.

Love Island lines up glamorous footballer Catarina Pita to 'cause chaos' as late bombshell

Love Island

Yasmin has a twin sister who has gone viral on TikTok

Love Island star Yasmin's 'secret' twin sister revealed after fans spot striking resemblance

Love Island

Bobby Brazier has opened up about his strained bond with brother Freddy.

Bobby Brazier brands brother Freddy 'immature' as he breaks silence on family feud

Kelly Brook caught up with her Smallville co-star Michael Rosenbaum

Watch the moment Kelly Brook reunites with Smallville co-star Michael Rosenbaum after 24 years
Love Island viewers have 'worked out' which couple will be dumped

Love Island viewers have 'worked out' which couple Shakira and Ty dump

Love Island

A Grease sing‑a-long got an unexpected jolt back to 1978 when John Travolta strode onstage in full Danny Zuko regalia.

John Travolta surprises Grease fans in full Danny Zuko costume 47 years after release

Four contestants have been dumped following the public vote

Four contestants dumped from Love Island - including two original cast members

Love Island

Lucy and Tommy coupled up on Love Island

Love Island's Lucy's 'voicenote' about Tommy explained

Love Island

Calvin Harris is one of the most famous DJ's of the 21st century.

Calvin Harris facts: Producer's age, height, wife, net worth and career explained

Owen Cooper is a rising star in the acting world

Owen Cooper's age, parents and films revealed as Adolescence star takes on Hollywood

Amanda Holden met her lookalike on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden

Watch the moment Amanda Holden comes face-to-face with lookalike

The Love Island first look sees Toni and Harrison discusses getting back together

Love Island first look sees fallout from Toni and Harrison's terrace tryst

Love Island

Chris Hughes has spoken about marrying JoJo Siwa

Chris Hughes reveals marriage plans with JoJo Siwa

Love Island exes Harry and Emma appear to be 'rekindling' their romance

Love Island exes Harry and Emma 'rekindle' romance in exclusive clip

Love Island