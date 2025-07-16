Leslie Ash, 65, reveals results of her £4,500 non-surgical facelift

Leslie Ash as revealed her non-surgical facelift results. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

The actress says she looks "ten years younger" and friends are convinced she's had surgery.

Actress Leslie Ash, 65, has revealed the results of her £4,500 non-surgical facelift, saying that she looks: "10 years younger."

The TV favourite took to social media to announce she has been undergoing six procedures, known as ‘NeoGen Plasma Treatment’ with Dr Martin Kinsella.

Speaking about the results of the procedure, Leslie said: "People keep saying to me, 'What have you done? You look amazing!'"

She added: "One friend of mine, who shall remain nameless, is convinced I've had surgery because the change was so dramatic, but I can assure you I haven't."

Leslie Ash has spoken about her recent procedures. Picture: Alamy

The actress added: "I was really quite depressed about how I looked. I felt like I’d lost myself completely.

"I was doing quite a few Quadrophenia signings and events back then and so I was constantly having to look at pictures of myself from 1979, when I was 18, and then when I looked in the mirror, I just didn’t recognise myself anymore.

"Don’t get me wrong, I don’t want to look 18 again and I know that’s not going to happen, but I was looking tired and old, and my confidence was on the floor, so I decided to do something about it."

Leslie Ash rose to fame at a young age. Pictured in 1984. Picture: Alamy

Leslie revealed why she chose to do this procedure, saying: "It was really important for me to have a non-invasive treatment that achieves really natural looking results."

She continued: "I'd seen that Shirley Ballas and Linda Lusardi had great results with NeoGen and I know Linda, so it was easy for me to check it out and know that it was a respected treatment with good outcomes.

"The difference is really noticeable."

Watch Leslie Ash discuss her non-surgical facelift here:

Leslie went on to add: "The difference is really noticeable, and what’s really blown my mind is my jawline, it’s so obvious that it has lifted.

"Also, my eyes look so much better. They were hooded before and now you can see my eyes are a completely different shape.

"Then you come to the texture of my skin, and reduction of my pores. Now it looks soft as anything and the colour is uniform."

Leslie Ash has been open about her beauty journey. Pictured in 1999. Picture: Alamy

Leslie finished with: "Then you come to the texture of my skin, and the reduction of my pores. My skin feels tighter and more plump, and the overall texture and tone is so much better.

"I can definitely say I look like I’m in my mid 50s, so yeah, I’m happy with that, 10 years younger."

This new look comes years after Leslie hit the headlines in 2002 when her lip filler injections went wrong, with the star revealing at the time: "This ­­man-made plastic silicone has been ­inject­ed into me, gone into the muscles around my mouth and become hard. I had steroid injections which helped soften it a bit but it won’t ever go away."