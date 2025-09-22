EastEnders star Letitia Dean reveals secret behind weight loss after dropping two stone

EastEnders star Letitia Dean has spoken about her weight loss. Picture: BBC/Kieron McCarron

By Hope Wilson

Letitia Dean has opened up about her dramatic weight loss and confessed how she shed the pounds.

EastEnders star Letitia Dean, 57, has revealed how she lost an estimated two stone after making drastic lifestyle changes.

The actress has opened up about her recent weight loss after she adopted healthy habits and gave up on yo-yo dieting, going from 10st 4lbs to 8st 3lbs and dropping four dress sizes.

Now the TV favourite has revealed how she dropped the pounds, confessing she consumes "grilled skinless chicken" and "lots of greens" in order to maintain her figure.

Letitia told Closer: "I found I had so much more energy than when I used to eat junk food."

Fans have noticed a change in Letitia Dean's appearance. Pictured in 2021. Picture: BBC

She also disclosed what prompted her to lose weight, stating: "It started with Strictly Come Dancing because I felt great by the end of the show and the live tour.

"But the main reason I wanted to do something about my figure was that I was so sick of extreme dieting and my weight yo-yoing.

"I just woke up one morning, and I'd had enough. For years and years - as long as I can remember - my weight had yo-yoed up and down. I'd go on fad diets like Atkins or I'd only eat eggs."

Letitia Dean has revealed how she lost weight. Picture: BBC/Kieron McCarron

After finding out that yo-yo dieting wasn't sustainable for her, Letitia changed her habits for good and now sticks to 1,300 calories a day whilst taking part in running and boxing to maintain her fitness.

This isn't the first time the 57-year-old has discussed her weight as she revealed the "horrible" comments she had received from the public in the past regarding her looks.

Speaking on the Secrets from the Square she confessed: "I had quite a lot of horrible things said about me. 'She's too fat, the other actors complain they can't fit on the same set with her'."

Letitia Dean has been open about her weight loss. Picture: BBC

Following the revelation Letitia's character Sharon Watts was returning to the Square, many fans were quick to praise the actress and her new look.

One user wrote on Instagram: "She looks incredible🔥"

Another penned: "And as gorgeous as ever. The Queen is back"

Whilst a third added: "Welcome home icon! 👑👑👑"