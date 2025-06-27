Lewis Capaldi facts: Age, Tourette syndrome, girlfriend, top songs and Instagram revealed

Lewis Capaldi is making his musical comeback in 2025. Picture: Getty

How old is Lewis Capaldi, where is he from, what are his tics, does he have Instagram and what are his top songs?

Lewis Capaldi is rumoured to be making his musical comeback in 2025 after an extended hiatus which saw him escape the music scene for two years.

The 'Hold Me While You Wait' singer may be returning to the stage at Glastonbury following the release of his brand new track 'Survive' which is his first musical release in over 18 months. Known for hits such as 'Someone You Loved' and 'Before You Go', many fans are delighted with Lewis's return to music after taking a break to work on his mental and physical health.

As we hear new material from him in 2025, lots of us are keen to learn more about the musical star as we anticipate the release of his third album following the success of previous records 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent' and Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent.

Here is everything you need to know about Lewis Capaldi including his age, where he's from, his relationship status, his top songs andTourette syndrome explained.

Lewis Capaldi will be releasing new music in 2025. Picture: Getty

How old is Lewis Capaldi?

Lewis was born on October 7th 1996 and celebrated his 28th birthday in 2024. His love for music began at an early age, with a teacher as his school getting him involved in the art.

The star said: "I remember there was a guitar class in primary seven and the teacher was Miss Weatherston. She was into music and stuff and she was in a band so after school we would all sit in a circle. There was about eight or ten of us and I thought I was class."

Where is Lewis Capaldi from?

Lewis was born in Glasgow, Scotland, before moving to East Whitburn in West Lothian when he was four-years-old.

Speaking about his upbringing, Lewis said: "We moved to a place called Whitburn, which is near Bathgate. It was a very nice place to grow up, I think, just regular. There was a park, that had a couple of swings, and there was not much, you know, gang violence, thank god.

"I spent a lot of the time bored and a lot of time doing nothing, kind of pottering around and that, and that might have contributed to me picking up an instrument and stuff because there not much to do."

Lewis Capaldi began performing at an early age. Picture: Getty

Does Lewis Capaldi have Tourette syndrome?

Lewis has been open about his Tourette syndrome and how his tics have impacted his ability to perform. The star announced his diagnosis in September 2022 and revealed he would be taking a step back from touring in June 2023 to focus on his mental and physical wellbeing.

Speaking about his Tourette syndrome on Instagram Live, Lewis revealed: "The worst thing about it is when I’m excited I get it, when I’m stressed, I get it, when I’m happy I get it. It happens all the time. Some days it’s more painful than others and some days it’s less painful."

He also opened up about his diagnosis, saying: "When they told me, I was like, ‘That makes so much sense.' It ebbs and flows…. Unfortunately, there’s no clear and ‘here’s this thing we can do nothing about'. But now it’s about handling my general anxiety."

Lewis Capaldi has been open about his Tourette syndrome. Picture: Getty

Who is Lewis Capaldi's girlfriend?

It isn't clear whether Lewis is currently in a relationship following his reported 'split' from long-time girlfriend Ellie MacDowell in 2024.

A source told The Sun: "Lewis and Ellie had some long conversations and decided it was best for them to end things. It was a mutual decision. They are still friends and have been talking, so all is not lost. Ellie is still based in Edinburgh and Lewis lives in London so it’s been hard for them to see each other."

In later 2024 the singer was romantically linked to influencer Remy O'Brien after they were seen partying together in London, however Lewis's representatives confirmed the pair were just friends.

Lewis Capaldi has not confirmed his relationship status. Picture: Getty

Lewis Capaldi top songs:

Someone You Loved

Hold Me While You Wait

Bruises

Grace

Before You Go

Wish You the Best

Forget Me

Pointless

What is Lewis Capaldi's Instagram?

Fans can follow Lewis on Instagram @lewiscapaldi where he often shares updates on his music career as well as hilarious videos.