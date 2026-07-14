Lewis Capaldi chokes up as he thanks fans during emotional BST Hyde Park comeback

14 July 2026, 15:12

Lewis Capaldi became overwhelmed with emotion during his headline performance at BST Hyde Park on Saturday (July 11).
Lewis Capaldi became overwhelmed with emotion during his headline performance at BST Hyde Park on Saturday (July 11). Picture: TikTok/bethanedwardz

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Scottish star admitted he never thought he would perform again after stepping back from music following his Tourette's diagnosis.

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Lewis Capaldi became overwhelmed with emotion during his headline performance at BST Hyde Park on Saturday (July 11) as he admitted he never thought he would be able to return to the stage following his Tourette's diagnosis.

The Scottish singer, 29, paused during the concert while addressing thousands of fans, struggling to finish his sentence as the magnitude of the moment caught up with him.

"To be here with you all and to be able to..." Lewis began before stopping to compose himself.

After taking a moment, he continued: "I didn't know if this would be possible again, so to be here it's really special for me!"

The emotional moment marked another milestone in Lewis' remarkable comeback after he stepped away from performing in 2023 to prioritise his mental health and learn to manage the impact of living with Tourette's syndrome.

The singer returned triumphantly to Glastonbury last year before embarking on a 17-date arena tour across the UK and Ireland.

His Hyde Park shows are his latest major headline performances.

Earlier in the evening, Lewis had joked with the audience that he feared football fans would abandon his set to watch England's World Cup quarter-final against Norway.

"Thank you for being here! Although I know a lot of you might leave when the England game comes on," he told the crowd.

The Scottish singer, 29, paused during the concert while addressing thousands of fans (pictured perfoming at BST on July 11)
The Scottish singer, 29, paused during the concert while addressing thousands of fans (pictured perfoming at BST on July 11). Picture: Getty
Earlier in the evening, Lewis had joked with the audience that he feared football fans would abandon his set to watch England's World Cup quarter-final against Norway.
Earlier in the evening, Lewis had joked with the audience that he feared football fans would abandon his set to watch England's World Cup quarter-final against Norway. Picture: Getty

"Let's not get into it. I'm Scottish, most of you guys are English. Can't we all live in peace and harmony? It's coming home," he joked.

Lewis then thanked fans for choosing to stay at the concert, adding: "But it's f****** special that you're here, I appreciate you being here when you could be anywhere else.

"Even if you do go to the pub early... I mean, stay please, as many of you stay until the end as possible."

The singer's support for England has also made headlines in recent weeks; according to The Sun, Lewis reportedly paid for drinks for football supporters celebrating England's victory over Mexico at The Marlborough pub in London's Mayfair.

A source told the publication: "When the final whistle went and England won, Lewis bought every single punter in the Marlborough a drink.

"Bar staff were instructed to charge all the drinks ordered to him. The tab was almost £2,000 in the end. It was a massive treat and a real lovely gesture, especially from a Scotland fan.

"Lewis was there from kick-off with his mates and was joined by Rita Ora, who was with her friends, as the night went on. Lewis was a proper legend."

Lewis' emotional Hyde Park appearance comes three years after his heartbreaking performance at Glastonbury in 2023, when symptoms of Tourette's affected him on stage.

Having recently returned from a three-week mental health break, Lewis admitted he had been "s**t scared" about performing again and later revealed during the set that his voice had "packed it in" as he battled persistent coughing and Tourette's tics.

As he struggled to finish his final song, the Worthy Farm crowd stepped in to sing 'Someone You Loved', creating one of Glastonbury's most memorable moments.

According to The Sun, Lewis reportedly paid for drinks for football supporters celebrating England's victory over Mexico at The Marlborough pub in London's Mayfair (pictured, with Rita Ora)
According to The Sun, Lewis reportedly paid for drinks for football supporters celebrating England's victory over Mexico at The Marlborough pub in London's Mayfair (pictured, with Rita Ora). Picture: Instagram/RitaOra

Leaving the stage, Lewis apologised, saying: "Glastonbury, I'm really sorry. I'm a bit annoyed with myself."

Shortly afterwards, he announced he would be "taking a break for the foreseeable future", explaining it had become "obvious" that he needed to spend "much more time getting my mental and physical health in order."

The singer, who had been preparing for a world tour, also said he needed time to "adjust to the impact" of living with Tourette's, describing it as "the most difficult [decision] of my life."

Lewis Capaldi opens up on his music return and mental health battle

Lewis had previously opened up about his diagnosis in the 2023 Netflix documentary How I'm Feeling Now, released just two months before his Glastonbury appearance.

Tourette's syndrome is a neurological condition characterised by involuntary movements and vocal sounds, known as tics, and can also affect speech and the voice.

Despite the setbacks, Lewis has continued to enjoy huge commercial success.

His debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, was released in 2019, while its follow-up, Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent, topped the charts in 2023 after selling 95,000 copies in its first week, making it the fastest-selling album of the year.

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