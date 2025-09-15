Lewis Capaldi announces BST Hyde Park show for 2026: Tickets and date revealed

Lewis Capaldi. Picture: Lewis Capaldi

By Tom Eames

Lewis Capaldi has announced his biggest UK festival headline show.

The Scottish superstar will perform at American Express Presents BST Hyde Park in London in 2026.

Lewis will make his debut solo appearance on the Great Oak Stage on Saturday, July 11, 2026.

Tickets for the show will go on general sale on Friday, September 19th at 9am from here.

Further details including his support acts will be confirmed at a later date.

In 2025, Lewis returned with his inspirational surprise show at Glastonbury, featuring his new song 'Survive' , and an appearance at Noah Kahan’s BST Hyde Park set.

The single became the fastest-selling single of 2025, as well as his biggest-ever opening week sales for a single.

He is currently performing at his sold-out 17-date UK arena tour, having so far appeared in Sheffield, Aberdeen and Glasgow.

Tickets:

Amex presale begins: Monday 15 September, 10am

Artist presale begins: Thursday 18 September, 10am

General on sale: Friday 19 September, 9am

Lewis will also headline the new Roundhay Festival in Leeds next summer.