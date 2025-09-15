Lewis Capaldi announces huge Leeds 2026 show at Roundhay Festival

Lewis Capaldi. Picture: Lewis Capaldi

By Tom Eames

Lewis Capaldi has announced a huge UK festival headline show.

The Scottish superstar will perform at American Express Presents Roundhay Festival in Leeds in 2026.

Lewis will make his debut solo appearance on the Great Oak Stage on Saturday, July 4, 2026.

Tickets for the show will go on general sale on Friday, September 19th at 9am from here.

Further details including his support acts will be confirmed at a later date.

Lewis Capaldi at Roundhay Park. Picture: Lewis Capaldi

American Express presents Roundhay Festival is the newest highlight of Leeds’s 2026 summer calendar. Roundhay Park has previously hosted legendary performances from the likes of Madonna, The Rolling Stones and Ed Sheeran among many others.

In 2025, Lewis returned with his inspirational surprise show at Glastonbury, featuring his new song 'Survive' , and an appearance at Noah Kahan’s BST Hyde Park set.

The single became the fastest-selling single of 2025, as well as his biggest-ever opening week sales for a single.

He is currently performing at his sold-out 17-date UK arena tour, having so far appeared in Sheffield, Aberdeen and Glasgow.

He will also headline next year's BST Hyde Park in London.