Why did Lewis Capaldi quit music? The real reason for his break revealed

Lewis Capaldi took a break from performing. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Following his return to music in 2025, lots of us have been wondering why Lewis Capaldi went on hiatus.

Lewis Capaldi has burst back onto the music scene in 2025 with his new song 'Survive' after stepping away from public life in 2023.

Following the release of hits such as 'Someone You Loved', 'Hold Me While You Wait' and 'Before You Go', Lewis's career was going from strength to strength, winning two Brit Awards and being nominated for a Grammy, as well as achieving incredible chart success.

The star performed at various festivals over the years, however following his set at Glastonbury in 2023 the singer revealed he would be leaving music for a while, much to the shock of his dedicated fans.

But why did Lewis Capaldi quit music? Here is everything we know about his hiatus.

Lewis Capaldi returned to music in 2025. Picture: Getty

Why did Lewis Capaldi quit music?

In 2023 Lewis released a statement confirming he would be stepping away from music for the time being, citing his mental and physical health as the reason. Taking to Instagram, Lewis penned: "Hello everyone, First of all, thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards. It really does mean the world.

"The fact this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t its make it any easier to write but I’m very sorry to let you know I’m going too be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.

"I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out. But the thrust is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.

"I know I’m incredibly fortunate to be able to take some time out when others can’t and I’d like to thank my amazing family, friends, team, medical professionals and all of you who’ve been so supportive every step of the way through the good times and even more so during this past year when I’ve needed it more than ever.

"I’m so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve. Playing for you every night is all I’ve ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I’ll be back as soon as I possibly can. All my love, always, Lewis x"

Lewis Capaldi announced he would be taking a break in June 2023. Picture: Getty

Lewis announced his Tourette's diagnosis in 2022 and has been open about the impact it has had on his ability to perform.

Speaking about his Tourette syndrome on Instagram Live, Lewis revealed: "The worst thing about it is when I’m excited I get it, when I’m stressed, I get it, when I’m happy I get it. It happens all the time. Some days it’s more painful than others and some days it’s less painful."

He also opened up about his diagnosis, saying: "When they told me, I was like, ‘That makes so much sense.' It ebbs and flows…. Unfortunately, there’s no clear and ‘here’s this thing we can do nothing about'. But now it’s about handling my general anxiety."

Lewis Capaldi has been open about his Tourette syndrome. Picture: Getty

Following the announcement he would be stepping away from public life, Lewis didn't post on social media for six months until December 2023 when he broke his silence, posting a message to his fans about how he'd been feeling the past few months, writing: "As most of you know, I’m currently taking some time off to focus on my health and wellbeing and it’s been going great!

"I’ve been working with some incredible professionals to help me learn about and cope better with my Tourette’s and anxiety issues. I’m really happy to say I’ve noticed a marked improvement in both since I decided to take some time off in June."

He went on to add: "For now I’m going to continue taking some time to carry on looking after myself, maybe writing some music and taking a moment to reflect on some of the most incredible years of my life. I want to make absolutely sure I’m 100% before getting back out there again properly for more shows and doing what I love more than anything!"

Lewis Capaldi gave fans an update in late 2023. Picture: Getty

Following this the Scottish singer released an extended edition of his album 'Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent' in January 2024, posting clips of the songs on Instagram.

After taking another break from social media Lewis returned in June 2025 sharing a clip of his new single 'Survive'- his first in 2025, leading many fans to believe he could release an album in the coming months.