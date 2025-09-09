Lewis Capaldi shares heartfelt message as he returns to music after mental health hiatus

Lewis Capaldi opened up about his emotional return to music. Picture: Instagram/@lewiscapaldi

By Claire Blackmore

Scottish pop star Lewis Capaldi, 28, returned to the stage following a two-year break from music, telling fans he was 'genuinely humbled' by his first night back.

Lewis Capaldi has shared an emotional message with his fans following his incredible return to music after a tricky two-year hiatus from the industry.

The Scottish pop star, 28, opened up about his proud comeback performance in a heartfelt statement, revealing that he felt totally 'overwhelmed' by the support he had received over the weekend.

He wowed the crowds with new music at the Utilita Arena Sheffield in Yorkshire, which marked the start of his first UK tour since taking a mental health break back in 2023.

The Someone You Loved singer took to Instagram Stories to share his gratitude in the days after the sell-out show and expressed his feelings to his followers.

The Scottish pop star thanked fans for their support. Picture: Instagram/@lewiscapaldi

He wrote: "What a night! First weekend back on tour after two years away.

"Thank you all for making it so incredible. So good to be back."

Lewis continued: "Thank you so much for still being here. I’m ­genuinely ­humbled that this is still a possibility for me. It means the world.

"This is generally quite overwhelming. First headline show since 2023, thank you all for making it so special Sheffield."

"Same again tonight Sheffield," he added, next to a snap of himself alone in the famous arena.

Confirming to his fans that he was "back on da road" in 2025, Lewis also teased new music online, sharing his upcoming ballad The Day That I Died.

"Can’t wait for you to hear this one," he penned over a video of the heart-wrenching song.

Speaking of the meaning behind his latest track, he explained: "This is probably the most personal song I’ve ever written.

"And I know people say this all of the time. This was a song that I wrote at a time when I didn’t know if I would be around. It’s the saddest I have ever been.

"Honestly, it’s nice to be back, but over these past few years things were difficult. This song is about the most difficult time."

The hitmaker first announced he was stepping away from music back in June 2023, confessing his mental health, anxiety and Tourette's syndrome were out of control.

Following a difficult and emotionally distressing Glastonbury performance that summer, in which his tics took over, Lewis told fans of his heartbreaking decision.

He wrote at the time: "Hello everyone. First of all, thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards. It really does mean the world.

"The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write, but I’m very sorry to let you know I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.

"I’m so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve.

"Playing for you every night is all I’ve ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I’ll be back as soon as I possibly can. All my love, always, Lewis x."

The star appeared at this year's Glastonbury and has since gone on to make a triumphant return to the stage, with a sell-out tour of the UK ahead of him this autumn.