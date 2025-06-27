Lewis Capaldi 'Survive' song lyrics and meaning explained

Lewis Capaldi's new song 'Survive' has been released. Picture: Getty/Charlie Sarafield

By Hope Wilson

Lewis Capaldi's new song 'Survive' lyrics and meaning explained as he makes his return to music in 2025.

Lewis Capaldi has released his first song of 2025 with the single 'Survive' taking the charts by storm as he returns to music for the first time in 18 months.

Known for classics such as 'Someone You Loved', 'Hold Me While You Wait' and 'Before You Go', fans have already fallen in love with the new single which is set to become a hit in no time. With talk of a new album in the works, it hopefully won't be too long until Lewis drops his third album.

As we continue to listen to 'Survive' on repeat, it's time to learn more about the song and the emotional meaning behind the catchy tune.

What is Lewis's new song 'Survive' about and what are the lyrics? Here is everything you need to know about his comeback anthem.

Lewis Capaldi has released his single 'Survive'. Picture: Getty

Lewis Capaldi 'Survive' meaning

Following an extended hiatus from music, Lewis's new song details his urge to 'survive' after quitting the business to focus on his mental and physical health. In June 2023 the singer revealed he would be taking time away from music to 'adjust to the impact' of his Tourette's diagnosis and work on himself.

While he did release a song in early 2024, this is the first time Lewis has dropped a single in a year and a half, with fans delighted at the announcement.

A source told The Sun: "Naturally there will always be nerves but he feels confident and assured. He is firing on all cylinders and there’s no doubt this single will go straight to No1, which will give Lewis a massive boost."

Watch Lewis Capaldi's teaser for 'Survive' here:

Lewis Capaldi 'Survive' lyrics:

How long till it feels

Like the wound's finally starting to heal?

How long till it feels

Like I'm more than a spoke in a wheel?

Most nights, I fear

That I'm not enough

I've had my share of Monday mornings when I can't get up

But, when hope is lost

And I come undone

I swear to God, I'll survive

If it kills me to

I'm gonna get up and try

If it's the last thing I do

I've still got something to give

Though it hurts sometimes

I'm gonna get up and live

Until the day that I die

I swear to God, I'll survive

How long till you know

That, in truth, you know nothing at all?

How far will you go

To get back to the place you belong?

Most nights, I fear

That I'm not enough

But I refuse to spend my best years rotting in the Sun

So, when hope is lost

And I come undone

I swear to God, I'll survive

If it kills me to

I'm gonna get up and try

If it's the last thing I do

I've still got something to give

Though it hurts sometimes

I'm gonna get up and live

Until the day that I die

I swear to God, I'll survive

I swear to God, I'll survive

I swear to God, I'll survive

If it kills me to

I'm gonna get up and try

If it's the last thing I do

I've still got something to give

Though it hurts sometimes

I'm gonna get up and live

Until the day that I die

I swear to God, I'll survive