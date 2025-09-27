Lewis Cope facts: Age, siblings, TV shows, girlfriend and more

27 September 2025, 18:27

Lewis Cope is a TV actor, dancer and model
Lewis Cope is a TV actor, dancer and model. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Who is Lewis Cope and how tall is he? Here's everything you need to know about the actor including his previous dancing experience.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lewis Cope is most famous for his TV role in hit ITV soap Emmerdale where he played Nicky Miligan.

Now, swapping the Yorkshire Dales for Strictly Come Dancing, after replacing Kristian Nairn in the line up, the actor will be tapping into his former professional dance career to show off his best moves with partner Katya Jones.

Taking a bigger leap in to the showbiz spotlight, we take a closer look at Lewis and both his professional and personal life.

From his previous TV and West End shows to his siblings and his girlfriend, here's everything you need to know.

Lewis Cope with short hair on the red carpet wearing a black suit with white shirt
Lewis Cope was nominated for a Rising Star Award at the National television Awards. Picture: Getty

Who is Lewis Cope?

Age: 30

From: County Durham

Instagram: @lewiscope

Lewis Cope is a dancer and actor that become a household name when he joined the soap cast of Emmerdale. He played Nicky Miligan between 2022 and 2024 and even received a National Television Awards nomination for that role.

How tall is Lewis Cope?

Lewis is estimated to be around 5ft 9inches in height which is around 1.75m tall.

Who are Lewis Cope's siblings?

Lewis's family gets a lot of attention particularly because the star is one of 13 children.

Not a huge amount is known about his large family but we do know he has three brothers who chose a professional boxing route and all won the Northern area title as professional fighters.

Lewis is child number 10 in his family and also has 13 nieces and nephews.

What TV and West End shows has Lewis Cope been in?

Emmerdale may have been one of his most high profile acting jobs but Lewis began his entertainment career long ago when he joined the cast of Billy Elliot in London's West End. Only 11 years old, he played Michael and moved to the city away from his family to complete the role.

Dancing at this stage remained his true love as he competed as part of hip-hop dance troupe, Ruff Diamond as a teenager. They competed on Sky One's dance competition Got To Dance in 2013 where they were runners up.

Other TV and movie roles include:

  • A Six and Two Threes
  • Waterbabies
  • Hetty Feather
  • Doctors
  • Vera

Who is Lewis Cope's girlfriend?

Lewis is happily in love and in a longterm relationship with girlfriend Rachelle Lopez. It's believed the couple got together eight years ago and shares his love of dancing and acting. She is also a pilates instructor.

The smitten pair often share pictures together on social media showing off their travels and adventures.

READ MORE:

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Dianne Buswell taking a selfie in denim dungarees and the picture of her and Joe cheering with a stickman picture of their new family

Dianne Buswell pregnancy details revealed including due date, gender and more

Lady Gaga

Win Lady Gaga tickets!

Win

Rira Ora has spoken about her friendship with Sabrina Carpenter

Rita Ora breaks silence on Sabrina Carpenter snub amid feud rumours

Amy Taper has been on a health kick

Gogglebox star Amy Taper reveals diet secrets after drastic 7.5 stone weight loss

Harper Beckham smiling on the red carpet for the David Beckham documentary

Harper Beckham officially joins Instagram and her first post is the cutest

Jesy Nelson is dating Zion Foster

Who is Jesy Nelson's boyfriend Zion Foster? His age, music career and relationship revealed
Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster are engaged

Jesy Nelson announces engagement to Zion Foster

Brooklyn Beckham has spoken about his family feud

Brooklyn Beckham breaks silence on family feud as he praises wife Nicola Peltz

Karren Brady has lost weight

Karren Brady's weight loss secrets revealed as fans praise new look

Baywatch is back with a brand new series thanks to Fox.

Baywatch is returning to screens as iconic lifeguard drama gets a reboot

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

One former bride lifted the lid on some juicy MAFS secrets.

Married At First Sight UK's secrets revealed from cast wages to wedding rules

Married at First Sight

Ashley and Grace grow close on their honeymoon

MAFS UK preview sees shock twist for Ashley and Grace as they begin to bond

Married at First Sight

MAFS bride Sarah's dad begged fans for kindness.

MAFS UK bride Sarah's dad begs fans to 'be kind' following online abuse

Married at First Sight

I'm A Celebrity will be starting back on our TVs this autumn

When does I'm A Celebrity 2025 start?

I'm A Celebrity

The business owner has undergone a glamorous transformation.

MAFS UK's Leah looks drastically different in throwback snaps before TV fame

Married at First Sight

Leah and Leigh have wed on MAFS UK

Are Leah and Leigh still together? MAFS UK relationship revealed

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK 2025 has welcomes a new bunch of brides and grooms into the experiement

What days is MAFS UK on? The full TV schedule explained

Married at First Sight

MTV series Catfish has been dropped by the channel.

Reality series Catfish cancelled after 12 years

TV & Movies

Take That have revealed why they brought back the Circus tour

Take That reveal what fans can expect from upcoming Circus tour

The full line-up of 'Celebrity Traitors' 2025 has been revealed

Celebrity Traitors 2025 cast - full line up revealed

The Traitors

Thomas Skinner on the red carpet alongside a picture of him on holiday in the sun in the Cotswolds

Thomas Skinner facts: Age, wife, children and businesses

Balvinder Sopal is a British actress famous for her role on EastEnders

Balvinder Sopal facts: Age, TV shows, marriage and more

Gladiator Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is a former medal winning athlete

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey facts: Nitro's age, height, wife and children revealed

Ross King is much loved in the showbiz world

Ross King facts: Age, real name TV shows, wife and more

AJ Odudu is taking on the reigns to present Big Brother's reboot this autumn

AJ Odudu facts: Presenter's age, height, real name and boyfriend revealed

Julia-Ruth and Divarni wed on MAFS UK

Are Divarni and Julia-Ruth still together? MAFS UK relationship revealed

Married at First Sight