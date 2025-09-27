Lewis Cope facts: Age, siblings, TV shows, girlfriend and more

Lewis Cope is a TV actor, dancer and model. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Who is Lewis Cope and how tall is he? Here's everything you need to know about the actor including his previous dancing experience.

Lewis Cope is most famous for his TV role in hit ITV soap Emmerdale where he played Nicky Miligan.

Now, swapping the Yorkshire Dales for Strictly Come Dancing, after replacing Kristian Nairn in the line up, the actor will be tapping into his former professional dance career to show off his best moves with partner Katya Jones.

Taking a bigger leap in to the showbiz spotlight, we take a closer look at Lewis and both his professional and personal life.

From his previous TV and West End shows to his siblings and his girlfriend, here's everything you need to know.

Lewis Cope was nominated for a Rising Star Award at the National television Awards. Picture: Getty

Who is Lewis Cope?

Age: 30

From: County Durham

Instagram: @lewiscope

Lewis Cope is a dancer and actor that become a household name when he joined the soap cast of Emmerdale. He played Nicky Miligan between 2022 and 2024 and even received a National Television Awards nomination for that role.

How tall is Lewis Cope?

Lewis is estimated to be around 5ft 9inches in height which is around 1.75m tall.

Who are Lewis Cope's siblings?

Lewis's family gets a lot of attention particularly because the star is one of 13 children.

Not a huge amount is known about his large family but we do know he has three brothers who chose a professional boxing route and all won the Northern area title as professional fighters.

Lewis is child number 10 in his family and also has 13 nieces and nephews.

What TV and West End shows has Lewis Cope been in?

Emmerdale may have been one of his most high profile acting jobs but Lewis began his entertainment career long ago when he joined the cast of Billy Elliot in London's West End. Only 11 years old, he played Michael and moved to the city away from his family to complete the role.

Dancing at this stage remained his true love as he competed as part of hip-hop dance troupe, Ruff Diamond as a teenager. They competed on Sky One's dance competition Got To Dance in 2013 where they were runners up.

Other TV and movie roles include:

A Six and Two Threes

Waterbabies

Hetty Feather

Doctors

Vera

Who is Lewis Cope's girlfriend?

Lewis is happily in love and in a longterm relationship with girlfriend Rachelle Lopez. It's believed the couple got together eight years ago and shares his love of dancing and acting. She is also a pilates instructor.

The smitten pair often share pictures together on social media showing off their travels and adventures.

