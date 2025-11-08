Who is Lewis Cope's girlfriend Rachel Lopez?

A professional Pilates instructor and actress from Ireland, Rachel has been by Lewis’s side before the fame and fortune. Picture: Instagram/RachMayaLopez

By Giorgina Hamilton

It’s been quite the year for Lewis Cope. The Emmerdale actor, 30, has become one of Strictly Come Dancing’s standout stars thanks to his sharp footwork, charm, and on-screen chemistry with professional partner Katya Jones.

Viewers have watched him transform from soap favourite to ballroom sensation, earning the first perfect 40 of the 2025 series for his haunting Halloween routine to 'Creep' by Radiohead.

But away from the glitter and spotlights, Lewis has someone cheering him on; his girlfriend of eight years, Rachel Lopez, 32.

Away from the glitter and spotlights, Lewis has someone cheering him on; his girlfriend of eight years, Rachel Lopez, 32.

After Lewis’s recent show-stopping Halloween performance, Rachel was spotted in the audience, visibly emotional. Later that night, she posted a heartfelt tribute on her Instagram: “Absolutely bawling my eyes out. I’ve never been so proud of you @lewiscope.”

Despite the whispers of the so-called 'Strictly curse,' the couple appear unshakable.

Lewis has spoken openly about Rachel’s support, revealing that she and Katya have met — and that his girlfriend couldn’t be more encouraging.

“Rachel has supported me all the way,” he told The Sun on Sunday. “She sends me into rehearsals with a packed lunch, really looks after me," he said.

"Just before the show we managed a holiday together," he added. "She booked us a studio in Naxos and got me moving with Pilates and exercise. She is fantastic and amazing.”

“We made it to Naxos & Paros — grateful doesn’t even cut it!” Rachel captioned a post about the holiday.

“I’m addicted to travelling to the most beautiful islands in the world with you @lewiscope. Five years in a row, may as well keep the tradition going.”

It's likely the pair also help each other with the ups and downs of acting; the auditions, the long rehearsals, the emotional highs and lows that come with a creative career.

Rachel has appeared in stage productions and even featured as Ruby in Les Misérables: The Concert, while Lewis admits they often rehearse lines together when he’s preparing for TV roles.

As Lewis’s Strictly journey continues, his partnership with Katya Jones may be dazzling audiences — but it’s Rachel’s quiet, constant support that’s clearly keeping him grounded.