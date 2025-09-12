Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks confirm engagement with beautiful ring pictures

12 September 2025, 11:15

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks on the Limitless red carpet
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks have confirmed their engagement. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Model Gabriella Brooks confirms her new relationship status with actor Liam Hemsworth as they confirm they're engaged.

Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks have taken the next step in their relationship and got engaged.

Typically very private about their romance, the model was keen to share their latest bit of news, and of course, show off her new diamond ring, in an Instagram post that stopped everyone in their tracks.

Keeping the announcement low key, Gabriella, 29, shared a black and white picture of her draped over Liam, 35, which she simply captioned with a white heart emoji.

While not directly addressing the new diamond on her finger, it was clearly an announcement post as the Instagram album featured a beautiful beach shot and a close up of her engagement ring.

And of course, it didn't take long before the congratulation messages flooded her comments. A friend and follower wrote: "Congratulations Gabby, this is major!!! I remember the first time you talked about Liam and now look at the 2 of you! So happy for you."

Another fan added: "So thrilled for you and Liam! Congratulations, here’s to a fabulous life shared together xxxx."

Liam and Gabriella have been together since 2019, getting together just months after he divorced his first wife Miley Cyrus.

Keeping their relationship out of the public eye, they spent the first few years of their undercover together as Covid lockdowns meant they could get to know one another away from the spotlight.

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks on the red carpet
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks have been together for six years. Picture: Getty

Their first official appearance together happened in 2021 and later that year they both moved from their home Australia to Los Angeles together.

Prior to dating, Liam was in a very public relationship with pop star Miley. Their marriage was unfortunately short lived with them marrying in December 2018 and spitting in 2019.

It's believed they wanted different things from life, him with a more traditional outlook and her needing more independence.

