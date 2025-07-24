Exclusive

Liam Neeson reveals his favourite thing about Pamela Anderson

Liam Neeson has spoken about his relationship with Pamela Anderson. Picture: Heart/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Following the release of their film Naked Gun, Liam Neeson has opened up about his close friendship with Pamela Anderson.

Liam Neeson has revealed his favourite thing about Naked Gun co-star Pamela Anderson, gushing that she is a "terrific human being".

Speaking exclusively to Heart at the London premiere of their new film, the 73-year-old Taken actor gave fans an insight into his relationship with Pamela.

Liam revealed: "She's just a genuine, lovely human being very talented. Easy on the eye! Just a terrific human being."

It appears that Pamela is just as loving towards her co-star, with The Last Showgirl opening up about their sweet bond.

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson star in the Naked Gun together. Picture: Alamy

She told People: "He brings out the best in you … with respect, kindness and depth of experience. It was an absolute honour to work with him."

Pamela went on to add: "[He] sincerely looked after me — wrapped his coat around me when I was cold."

Watch Liam Neeson speak about Pamela Anderson here:

The pair are starring in The Naked Gun which is the fourth film in The Naked Gun franchise, with Liam playing Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. and Pamela as Beth Davenport.

Fans can watch these two in the hilarious film which is set to be released on August 1.