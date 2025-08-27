Celebrating Liam Payne: One Direction star's life in pictures

By Alice Dear

To mark Liam Payne's birthday on 29th August, when the One Direction star would be turning 32, here's a look at the singer's life in pictures.

2008: Liam Payne auditions for The X Factor

At just 14, Liam Payne auditioned for The X Factor UK. At the time, Simon Cowell sent him home, telling him to come back when he was older.

Liam Payne auditions for The X Factor, 2008. Picture: ITV

2010: Liam Payne returns to The X Factor

Two years later, Liam Payne returned to audition for a second time in front of the judges. During this process, he was put into a boyband alongside four others.

Liam Payne returned to The X Factor in 2010. Picture: ITV

2010: One Direction is formed

During the audition process in 2010, Liam was grouped with Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson and formed One Direction. The group came third in the final, behind Rebecca Ferguson and winner Matt Cardle.

One Direction outside The X Factor studios, 2010. Picture: Alamy

2011: One Direction release debut single 'What Makes You Beautiful'

Following The X Factor, One Direction released their debut single, which hit number one in the UK and top five in the US, launching them into international stardom.

One Direction - What Makes You Beautiful (Official Video)

2012-2015: One Direction's global domination

Through his career in One Direction, Liam Payne and the boys released five studio albums and performed at multiple world tours.

One Direction at The BRIT Awards, 2014. Picture: Getty

2016: One Direction go on hiatus

Following the departure of Zayn Malik from One Direction, the band announced they would be going on a hiatus to focus of solo projects in 2016.

So glad everything has been cleared up today and ur support with it is amazing not that we could ever expect anything less your amazing — Liam (@LiamPayne) August 25, 2015

2017: Liam Payne launches solo career

In 2017, Liam Payne released his debut track as a solo artist 'Strip That Down', which was co-written by Ed Sheeran. The song reached number three on the UK charts and number 10 in the US.

Liam Payne debuted his first solo single in 2017. Picture: Getty

2017: Liam Payne becomes a father

Away from his musical career, Liam Payne marked a huge milestone in 2017 when he became a father for the first time. He and ex-girlfriend Cheryl welcomed Bear in 2017.

Liam and Cheryl welcomed Bear in 2017, but split in 2018. Picture: Getty

2018: Liam Payne releases 'For You' with Rita Ora

During his solo career, Liam Payne collaborated with Rita Ora on 'For You', which was the theme song for Fifty Shades Freed.

Rita Ora and Liam Payne perform on stage together, 2018. Picture: Getty

2019: Liam Payne releases debut album, LP1

In 2019, Liam released his first album, titled LP1.

Liam Payne's debut album dropped in 2019. Picture: Liam Payne

2024: Liam Payne books Netflix role

A year before his death, Liam Payne appeared as a guest judge on Netflix's Building the Band. The series hit the streaming service in 2025.

Liam Payne appears as a guest judge on Netflix's Building The Band. Picture: Netflix

2024: Liam Payne tragically passes away

On 16th October 2024, Liam Payne died after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

2024: One Direction reunite to remember Liam Payne

On 20th November 2024, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan reunited for the first time in years to remember Liam Payne at his funeral.