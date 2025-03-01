Liam Payne receives incredibly emotional tribute at BRIT Awards

1 March 2025, 23:33

Jack Whitehall pays tribute to Liam Payne
Jack Whitehall pays tribute to Liam Payne. Picture: Getty/ITV

By Tom Eames

On a night of amazing performances and big wins, the BRIT Award's most poignant moment was a tribute to the late Liam Payne.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 2025 Brit Awards featured an emotional tribute to One Direction star Liam Payne, the former Brits winner who died aged 31 in October.

Towards the end of the ceremony on Saturday night (March 1st), host Jack Whitehall told the crowd it was time to remember “a very special person who meant so much to so many of the people in this room and to millions of you around the world.”

“Last October, we woke to the devastating news that Liam Payne had tragically passed away,” Whitehall continued.

“He achieved so much in the short time that he was on this earth, and was not only a supremely gifted musician, but an incredibly kind soul who touched the lives of everyone he came into contact with.

"We have so many amazing memories of Liam here at the Brits, so tonight we celebrate his legacy, look back and remember the remarkable Liam Payne.”

Remembering Liam Payne | BRITs 2025

A video montage then played, showing footage of Liam on tour with One Direction and with his family, soundtracked by his acoustic version of 'Little Things'.

As a member of One Direction, Liam won seven Brit Awards. He was also nominated for his 'Strip That Down' single.

Charli XCX was the big winner at this year's Brit Awards, taking home five trophies in total. There were also wins for Jade, Sam Fender, Myles Smith, Sabrina Carpenter and others.

