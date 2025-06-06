When Liam Payne paid emotional visit to childhood bedroom: 'I'd imagine winning the lottery'

6 June 2025, 14:37

In an emotional video Liam revisited his old home and walked through the halls of his high school, reflecting on his early years.
In an emotional video Liam revisited his old home and walked through the halls of his high school, reflecting on his early years. Picture: TriStar Pictures/Modest Entertainment/Syco Entertainment/Warrior Poets

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

A video through familiar streets and memories, as Liam reflected on his rise from a Wolverhampton boy to a global music star.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Liam Payne's childhood home on Wychall Drive in Bushbury held a special place in his heart.

Before the world tours, platinum-selling albums, and global fandom, Liam Payne was just a boy from Wolverhampton, with a dream and a deep love for music.

Long before he became one-fifth of One Direction at just 16-years-old, he was performing for family and friends, building confidence in classrooms and local stages.

In an emotional video shot in 2013, Liam revisited his old home and walked through the halls of his high school, reflecting on his early years.

From playing badminton at his old school, to meeting up with his teachers to look at his GCSE coursework, the young star reminisced about his aspirations to be a star at an early age.

Before the world tours, platinum-selling albums, and global fandom, Liam Payne was just a boy from Wolverhampton, with a dream and a deep love for music.
Before the world tours, platinum-selling albums, and global fandom, Liam Payne was just a boy from Wolverhampton, with a dream and a deep love for music. Picture: Getty
In an emotional video shot in 2013, Liam revisited his old home and walked through the halls of his high school, reflecting on his early years.
In an emotional video shot in 2013, Liam revisited his old home and walked through the halls of his high school, reflecting on his early years. Picture: Getty

"Because I’d been on The X Factor in the middle of my schooling, I got back to school a day attitude towards school had changed," explained Liam in the video. "I don’t even want to do any of this, I wanted to sing songs."

The star explained how his teachers insisted he catch up, making him work extra hours.

"I stayed in every lunchtime, every break time after school," he said.

"I was literally in school more than any other kid. Trying to get this coursework done, just trying to get everything to a ‘C’. And in the end I managed it."

The video then shows Liam in the back of a car driving to his old home.

“Whenever I come home I always go back to my old house. Even though it’s quite dark and bleak in there now because all the old furniture is moved out, but I have to go back there.”

The video then cuts to Liam opening the front door of the home, and stepping into his old sitting room, “It’s so weird coming in here now.”

The video shows Liam in the back of a car as he drives to his old Wolverhampton home.
The video shows Liam in the back of a car as he drives to his old Wolverhampton home. Picture: TriStar Pictures/Modest Entertainment/Syco Entertainment/Warrior Poets
Before the world tours, platinum-selling albums, and global fandom, Liam Payne was just a boy from Wolverhampton, with a dream and a deep love for music.
Before the world tours, platinum-selling albums, and global fandom, Liam Payne was just a boy from Wolverhampton, with a dream and a deep love for music. Picture: TriStar Pictures/Modest Entertainment/Syco Entertainment/Warrior Poets
From playing badminton at his old school, to meeting up with his teachers to look at his GCSE coursework, the young star reminisced about his aspirations to be a star at an early age.
From playing badminton at his old school, to meeting up with his teachers to look at his GCSE coursework, the young star reminisced about his aspirations to be a star at an early age. Picture: TriStar Pictures/Modest Entertainment/Syco Entertainment/Warrior Poets

Upstairs, Liam sits on a windowsill and explains: “This was in this bedroom from when I was born, up until I left The X Factor. This is where I used to be every single day.

“I used to think more about winning the lottery. And you’d just think: ‘What would you do with that sort of money?’"

He then laughed, adding: "And what I used to think about was I’d probably paint my bedroom and lose the bunny rabbit curtains.”

The familiar settings provided a poignant backdrop to his journey from a local boy to an international star, with a reported net worth of £47 million.

Liam's passion for music was evident from a young age. At 14, he auditioned for The X Factor in 2008, impressing the judges with his rendition of Frank Sinatra's 'Fly Me to the Moon.'

Although he didn't progress far in the competition, Simon Cowell saw potential in him and encouraged him to return in a couple of years.

“Whenever I come home I always go back to my old house. Even though it’s quite dark and bleak in there now because all the old furniture is moved out, but I have to go back there," Liam said.
“Whenever I come home I always go back to my old house. Even though it’s quite dark and bleak in there now because all the old furniture is moved out, but I have to go back there," Liam said. Picture: TriStar Pictures/Modest Entertainment/Syco Entertainment/Warrior Poets
Upstairs, Liam sits on a windowsill and explains: “This was in this bedroom from when I was born, up until I left The X Factor. This is where I used to be every single day.
Upstairs, Liam sits on a windowsill and explains: “This was in this bedroom from when I was born, up until I left The X Factor. This is where I used to be every single day. Picture: TriStar Pictures/Modest Entertainment/Syco Entertainment/Warrior Poets

True to his word, Liam returned to The X Factor in 2010 at the age of 16.

His performance of 'Cry Me a River' showcased his matured vocals and stage presence, earning him a standing ovation from the judges. Recognizing his talent, the judges advanced him to the next round.

During the competition, Liam was grouped with four other contestants — Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik — to form the boy band One Direction. The group quickly gained a massive following, finishing third in the competition but securing a record deal with Syco Music.

One Direction's success was meteoric, with multiple chart-topping albums and sold-out tours worldwide. Liam's journey from his modest beginnings in Wolverhampton to global stardom serves as an inspiration to many aspiring artists.

In interviews, Liam often spoke about his upbringing and the challenges he faced along the way.

“I used to think more about winning the lottery," said Liam in his childhood bedroom.
“I used to think more about winning the lottery," said Liam in his childhood bedroom. Picture: TriStar Pictures/Modest Entertainment/Syco Entertainment/Warrior Poets

This Is Us One Direction Movie Extras: Going Home - Liam Payne

Liam was very sick as a child, once telling Digital Spy: "I was always in hospital having tests done but they couldn't find out what was wrong. They discovered that one of my kidneys wasn't working properly and it had scarred.

"I had to have 32 injections in my arm in the morning and evening to try and make me better." These early health challenges instilled in him a resilience that would later define his career.

In 2020, footage emerged of Liam Payne reading an emotional letter to his younger self for the BBC.

“Dear 10-year-old Liam,” Payne began.

“Get ready! It's about to get a little bumpy. Cherish every moment with your loved ones right now as there's only a few more family holidays to enjoy, life is about to turn surreal," he continued.

“You know that thing you love, singing, keep it up and when you turn fourteen something magical is going to happen and I'm not talking about puberty," Payne added.

Payne first crossed paths with fellow singer Cheryl during his 2008 audition for the show, where she served as a judge; the two would later have a son together, Bear.
Payne first crossed paths with fellow singer Cheryl during his 2008 audition for the show, where she served as a judge; the two would later have a son together, Bear. Picture: Getty
Sadly, Liam Payne passed away in 2024, leaving behind a legacy that goes far beyond his music. Remembered not only for his talent but also for his kindness and dedication, he remains an inspiration to many.
Sadly, Liam Payne passed away in 2024, leaving behind a legacy that goes far beyond his music. Remembered not only for his talent but also for his kindness and dedication, he remains an inspiration to many. Picture: Getty

The singer went on to explain to his younger self that, "Not only will you audition for one of the biggest music shows in the world," referring to The X Factor, "but you'll also meet the future mother of your child."

Payne first crossed paths with fellow singer Cheryl during his 2008 audition for the show, where she served as a judge.

The two became an item and would later have a son together, Bear.

"I know it seems early but just trust me it's all gonna work out however it's supposed to. I suggest you watch Back to the Future, it might help," he said.

"You are now famous and it feels like you've peaked way too early you c*cky little b*gger, but you have barely even started yet.

"Take it down a notch and remember it's a marathon not a sprint," Payne then added, reflecting on that time, before telling his younger self that his 2008 brush with fame on The X Factor "isn't even base camp."

With multiple platinum albums, sold-out global tours, and millions of fans worldwide, Liam's journey reflected a remarkable rise from humble beginnings to international stardom.

Liam Payne plays Spill The Tea

Laim Payne pictured with his One Direction bandmates in 2015.
Laim Payne pictured with his One Direction bandmates in 2015. Picture: Getty

Beyond the stage, Liam also pursued a solo career, culminating with footage of his last ever solo show in London in 2022.

Sadly, Liam Payne passed away in 2024, leaving behind a legacy that goes far beyond his music. Remembered not only for his talent but also for his kindness and dedication, he remains an inspiration to many.

Read more: Liam Payne's final moment with One Direction – and what the cameras didn't show

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Clarkson's Farm is rumoured to be returning for a fifth series

Clarkson's Farm season 5 release date revealed

TV & Movies

The best LGBTQ+ films and TV shows

Pride 2025: The best LGBTQ+ films and TV shows

TV & Movies

Clarkson's Farm's Alan Townsend health update following heart surgery

Clarkson's Farm's Alan Townsend health update following heart surgery

Jessie J has spoken out regarding her cancer diagnosis

Jessie J gives health update after breast cancer diagnosis

Natasha Hamilton has spoken about her skin cancer diagnosis

Atomic Kitten's Natasha Hamilton reveals secret cancer battle in emotional interview

The episode begins with Jeremy discovering that Kaleb had started harvesting the crops without him

Jeremy Clarkson 'loses it' with Kaleb Cooper in pair's biggest row yet

TV & Movies

Wicked For Good trailer easter eggs you missed

Wicked For Good trailer easter eggs you missed

Who plays Dorothy in 'Wicked: For Good'?

Who plays Dorothy in Wicked For Good?

Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint are no longer together

Love Island's Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint split after dramatically unfollowing each other
First look at 'Wicked: For Good' as spectacular trailer drops

First look at 'Wicked: For Good' as spectacular trailer drops

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

7 of the best LGBTQ+ books to read to your kids

Pride Month 2025: 9 of the best LGBTQ+ books to read to your kids

Lifestyle

Romeo and Kim in March 2025

Romeo Beckham splits from girlfriend Kim Turnbull after seven months

Who is the Tin Man, the Lion and the Scarecrow in Wicked?

Who are Tin Man, Scarecrow and Lion in Wicked? Original identities revealed

Fans are keen to know what happens in Wicked Part Two

What happens in Wicked For Good? Full storyline of part 2 explained

Date and time Wicked For Good trailer will be released in UK

Date and time 'Wicked: For Good' trailer will be released in UK

Morten Harket has been diagnosed with Parkinson's

A-Ha singer Morten Harket has been diagnosed with Parkinson's, band confirms

Here's all the songs expected to be included in Wicked For Good

'Wicked: For Good' songs: Full list of original and new tracks performed in part 2

Jessie J has revealed she has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer

Jessie J, 37, bravely shares breast cancer diagnosis

Temperatures could reach as high as 31C in the UK

UK temperatures will soar to 31°C very soon

Weather

Dani Harmer, 36, emotionally opens up about perimenopause diagnosis

Dani Harmer, 36, emotionally opens up about perimenopause diagnosis

What to buy your loved ones this Christmas

Christmas Gift Guide 2024: What to buy your loved ones this year

Christmas

dele has won over millions of fans around the world and earned dozens of major music awards along the way.

Adele facts: Singer's age, relationship, net worth, songs and career explained

Justin Bieber was once just a 12-year-old boy with a guitar, busking on the steps of a Theatre in Ontario, Canada.

Justin Bieber busking aged 12: The video that caught Scooter Braun's eye and started his career
Liz McClarnon has opened up about her fertility journey

Atomic Kitten's Liz McClarnon opens up about miracle baby joy after double miscarriage

Whether you're a lifelong Belieber or just curious about the pop phenomenon, here are the most searched-for facts about Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber facts: Singer's age, wife, height, songs and career explained

Lilo & Stitch dark fan theory will make you rethink the plot

Lilo and Stitch dark fan theory will make you rethink the plot