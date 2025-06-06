When Liam Payne paid emotional visit to childhood bedroom: 'I'd imagine winning the lottery'

In an emotional video Liam revisited his old home and walked through the halls of his high school, reflecting on his early years. Picture: TriStar Pictures/Modest Entertainment/Syco Entertainment/Warrior Poets

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

A video through familiar streets and memories, as Liam reflected on his rise from a Wolverhampton boy to a global music star.

Liam Payne's childhood home on Wychall Drive in Bushbury held a special place in his heart.

Before the world tours, platinum-selling albums, and global fandom, Liam Payne was just a boy from Wolverhampton, with a dream and a deep love for music.

Long before he became one-fifth of One Direction at just 16-years-old, he was performing for family and friends, building confidence in classrooms and local stages.

In an emotional video shot in 2013, Liam revisited his old home and walked through the halls of his high school, reflecting on his early years.

From playing badminton at his old school, to meeting up with his teachers to look at his GCSE coursework, the young star reminisced about his aspirations to be a star at an early age.

Before the world tours, platinum-selling albums, and global fandom, Liam Payne was just a boy from Wolverhampton, with a dream and a deep love for music. Picture: Getty

"Because I’d been on The X Factor in the middle of my schooling, I got back to school a day attitude towards school had changed," explained Liam in the video. "I don’t even want to do any of this, I wanted to sing songs."

The star explained how his teachers insisted he catch up, making him work extra hours.

"I stayed in every lunchtime, every break time after school," he said.

"I was literally in school more than any other kid. Trying to get this coursework done, just trying to get everything to a ‘C’. And in the end I managed it."

The video then shows Liam in the back of a car driving to his old home.

“Whenever I come home I always go back to my old house. Even though it’s quite dark and bleak in there now because all the old furniture is moved out, but I have to go back there.”

The video then cuts to Liam opening the front door of the home, and stepping into his old sitting room, “It’s so weird coming in here now.”

The video shows Liam in the back of a car as he drives to his old Wolverhampton home. Picture: TriStar Pictures/Modest Entertainment/Syco Entertainment/Warrior Poets

Upstairs, Liam sits on a windowsill and explains: “This was in this bedroom from when I was born, up until I left The X Factor. This is where I used to be every single day.

“I used to think more about winning the lottery. And you’d just think: ‘What would you do with that sort of money?’"

He then laughed, adding: "And what I used to think about was I’d probably paint my bedroom and lose the bunny rabbit curtains.”

The familiar settings provided a poignant backdrop to his journey from a local boy to an international star, with a reported net worth of £47 million.

Liam's passion for music was evident from a young age. At 14, he auditioned for The X Factor in 2008, impressing the judges with his rendition of Frank Sinatra's 'Fly Me to the Moon.'

Although he didn't progress far in the competition, Simon Cowell saw potential in him and encouraged him to return in a couple of years.

True to his word, Liam returned to The X Factor in 2010 at the age of 16.

His performance of 'Cry Me a River' showcased his matured vocals and stage presence, earning him a standing ovation from the judges. Recognizing his talent, the judges advanced him to the next round.

During the competition, Liam was grouped with four other contestants — Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik — to form the boy band One Direction. The group quickly gained a massive following, finishing third in the competition but securing a record deal with Syco Music.

One Direction's success was meteoric, with multiple chart-topping albums and sold-out tours worldwide. Liam's journey from his modest beginnings in Wolverhampton to global stardom serves as an inspiration to many aspiring artists.

In interviews, Liam often spoke about his upbringing and the challenges he faced along the way.

“I used to think more about winning the lottery," said Liam in his childhood bedroom. Picture: TriStar Pictures/Modest Entertainment/Syco Entertainment/Warrior Poets

This Is Us One Direction Movie Extras: Going Home - Liam Payne

Liam was very sick as a child, once telling Digital Spy: "I was always in hospital having tests done but they couldn't find out what was wrong. They discovered that one of my kidneys wasn't working properly and it had scarred.

"I had to have 32 injections in my arm in the morning and evening to try and make me better." These early health challenges instilled in him a resilience that would later define his career.

In 2020, footage emerged of Liam Payne reading an emotional letter to his younger self for the BBC.

“Dear 10-year-old Liam,” Payne began.

“Get ready! It's about to get a little bumpy. Cherish every moment with your loved ones right now as there's only a few more family holidays to enjoy, life is about to turn surreal," he continued.

“You know that thing you love, singing, keep it up and when you turn fourteen something magical is going to happen and I'm not talking about puberty," Payne added.

Payne first crossed paths with fellow singer Cheryl during his 2008 audition for the show, where she served as a judge; the two would later have a son together, Bear. Picture: Getty

Sadly, Liam Payne passed away in 2024, leaving behind a legacy that goes far beyond his music. Remembered not only for his talent but also for his kindness and dedication, he remains an inspiration to many. Picture: Getty

The singer went on to explain to his younger self that, "Not only will you audition for one of the biggest music shows in the world," referring to The X Factor, "but you'll also meet the future mother of your child."

Payne first crossed paths with fellow singer Cheryl during his 2008 audition for the show, where she served as a judge.

The two became an item and would later have a son together, Bear.

"I know it seems early but just trust me it's all gonna work out however it's supposed to. I suggest you watch Back to the Future, it might help," he said.

"You are now famous and it feels like you've peaked way too early you c*cky little b*gger, but you have barely even started yet.

"Take it down a notch and remember it's a marathon not a sprint," Payne then added, reflecting on that time, before telling his younger self that his 2008 brush with fame on The X Factor "isn't even base camp."

With multiple platinum albums, sold-out global tours, and millions of fans worldwide, Liam's journey reflected a remarkable rise from humble beginnings to international stardom.

Liam Payne plays Spill The Tea

Laim Payne pictured with his One Direction bandmates in 2015. Picture: Getty

Beyond the stage, Liam also pursued a solo career, culminating with footage of his last ever solo show in London in 2022.

Sadly, Liam Payne passed away in 2024, leaving behind a legacy that goes far beyond his music. Remembered not only for his talent but also for his kindness and dedication, he remains an inspiration to many.

