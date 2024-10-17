Liam Payne family: Who are the One Direction star's mum, dad and sisters?

Liam Payne leaves behind him mum and dad and two older sisters following his tragic death. Picture: Nicola Payne - Geoff Payne / Instagram

By Alice Dear

Liam Payne's close family revealed from mum Karen to dad Geoff and older sisters Nicola and Ruth following the One Direction star's tragic death.

Liam Payne's family, his mum and dad Karen and Geoff Payne and sisters Nicola and Ruth Payne, are yet to speak out on the shocking death of their son and brother.

The singer was pronounced dead on Wednesday after falling from the third floor of Casa Sur Palmero Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, leaving the showbiz world reeling.

Liam's fans and his celebrity friends have been sending their thoughts to Liam's mum, dad and sisters following his death as they take to social media to remember the star.

As people remember Liam Payne, we take a look inside his relationship with tight-knit family, from mum Karen to dad Geoff and sisters Nicola and Ruth.

Liam Payne's parents are mum Karen Payne and dad Geoff Payne. Picture: Geoff Payne / Instagram

Who are Liam Payne parents?

Liam Payne's parents are mum Karen Payne and dad Geoff Payne who welcomed their youngest child and only son on 29th August 1993 in Wolverhampton.

Karen is a nurse and Geoff is a fitter who have lived a life out of the spotlight, despite their son's huge success and fame.

Liam's parents, however, have featured in some footage from the One Direction days, most notably in the 2013 film This Is Us which dived into the private lives of Liam and his bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan.

During the film, Liam's mum Karen was emotional as she spoke about how much she and the rest of the family miss him since his rise to fame. She said at the time: "We miss him. He left home my little boy and became the boy in a magazine. If I have this I can still see him every day. When I see him on stage I absolutely burst with pride, but we do miss him so much."

She added: "I shed tears just looking at him. They become someone in a newspaper or a magazine to you. I always believed Liam would make it but never this big. Never in my wildest dreams. He goes away for so long."

Liam Payne has two older sisters; Nicola and Ruth Payne. Picture: Nicola Payne / Instagram

Liam's dad, Geoff, also spoke in the film, reflecting on how he has missed out of "rites of passage" such as seeing Liam finish school and buying him his first beer.

"It's not just the mums, it's the dads that struggle, too," Geoff said: "I mean, I can't offer him much, I could take him out for a drink or play some pool. But he's the only lad in the family and I'll never get this time back, he's gone. And I can't give him advice because he has seen more of the world than me."

Both Karen and Geoff are on Instagram, and have previously shared their pride of being the parents of Liam on their pages.

Who are Liam Payne sisters?

Liam Payne has two older sisters; Nicola Payne and Ruth Payne.

Much like their parents, Karen and Geoff, Liam's sisters live quiet lives outside of the world of showbiz, however, have always been supportive of their little brother, sharing pictures throughout his career on their social media pages.

What have Liam Payne's family said about his death?

Liam Payne's mum, dad and sisters have released a statement following his death.

They said: "We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."