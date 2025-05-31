Liam Payne's final moment with One Direction – and what the cameras didn't show

Unbeknownst to the group it would the last time they would sing with Liam Payne, who would pass away unexpectedly in October 2024. Picture: ITV/XFactor

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Liam Payne and One Direction's last ever performance took place on the stage where it all began.

One Direction and Liam Payne came together on December 13, 2015, for what would be their final time singing as a group.

The setting could not have been more symbolic, with the band performing at the finale of The X Factor — the very show that launched them to global fame five years earlier – as they announced a hiatus from the group.

The four members of One Direction, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson sang 'Infinity' and 'History', to mark their last performance as a band.

The moment would stand as Liam Payne’s final performance with One Direction before he pursued his solo career, which culminated with footage of his last ever solo show in London in 2022.

But it was not just a two-song gig. It was a full-circle moment, a quiet goodbye before everything changed.

Unbeknownst to the group it would be the last time they would sing with Liam Payne, who would pass away unexpectedly in October 2024.

With a stripped-back set and emotional atmosphere, the band's performance of their bittersweet farewell anthem, 'History', from their final album Made in the A.M. was particularly moving.

During the song, a montage of the group's five-year journey played behind them, evoking strong emotions among fans and the band alike.

After the performance, Payne addressed the audience, saying, "We're sad that we're going away for a little while but we need it."

Backstage, the band recorded a heartfelt video message for their fans, expressing gratitude for their unwavering support over the years.

Liam said, "This is just a massive, massive thank you to all of our fans... today's a very special day for us because this is like the last part of our first chapter."

Adding that he thought Directioners were “the most dedicated people I think we’ve ever seen in our lives.”

Simon Cowell, the architect behind One Direction, gave a poignant speech after their final X Factor performance.

"Well, this takes me back five years ago when I met five guys, singing as solo artists, and then I never could have predicted what happened next," said Simon.

"And I know you're gonna take a break, you deserve the break. I want to really just take the chance now to say thank you. You've been an absolute pleasure to work with ... Five of the nicest guys I ever met. Enjoy the time off. Have a fantastic time,”

The finale also featured a tribute video with messages from celebrities like David Beckham, Danny DeVito, and James Corden, celebrating the band's achievements and wishing them well.

One Direction perform History LYRICS on The Final | The Final Results | The X Factor 2015

It's since become apparent that performing for the last time deeply affected the four band members.

In the documentary All of Those Voices, Louis Tomlinson shared insights into the band's final days.

Recalling the emotional weight of the impending hiatus, he said, "It hit me like a ton of bricks, I was not prepared for it."

In Louis's 2023 documentary, footage captures the band members rehearsing with their vocal coach, Helene Hørlyck, and exchanging hugs and expressing gratitude before taking the stage for the final time.

“It was a little bit dark and twisted towards the end of it,” Liam would go on to say in an interview with The Guardian in 2019. “But the last few shows were really beautiful moments because the pressure cooker had been let off.

“It was almost like counting down to holiday – we were going to wake up that Monday morning with no schedule.”

Liam went on to say he was in therapy for six months after the band went on hiatus. “It was difficult at the start, because I didn’t really know anything about myself. It was a bit of a numb feeling.”

Liam Payne plays Spill The Tea

These behind-the-scenes insights reveal the depth of emotion and camaraderie among the band members, offering an intimate understanding of One Direction's final moments as a group before entering an indefinite break.

The band's final full concert had taken place just weeks earlier, on October 31, 2015, in Sheffield – marking the conclusion of the On the Road Again tour.

That tour, while commercially successful, was already shadowed by the absence of Zayn Malik, who had officially exited the group in March 2015. His final show with One Direction was on March 18, 2015, in Hong Kong.

Despite the emotional toll of the hiatus, the legacy Liam Payne left with One Direction is undeniable.

Simon Cowell expressed his deep sorrow over Liam Payne's passing. In a heartfelt statement, Cowell said, "You never really know how you feel about someone until a moment like this happens.

"Liam, I am devastated. Heartbroken. And I feel empty. And I want you to know how much love and respect I have for you. Every tear I have shed is a memory of you."

Harry Styles also paid tribute to his former bandmate, highlighting Liam's infectious energy and warmth. "Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious.

"He was warm, supportive, and incredibly loving. The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life. I will miss him always, my lovely friend."

