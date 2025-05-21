Liam Payne sings emotional cover of 'Love Yourself' in last ever performance

21 May 2025, 00:03

The last known video of Liam Payne performing before his death aged 31, is a testament to the star's beautiful singing voice.
By Giorgina Ramazzotti

The One Direction star sang the Justin Bieber cover in 2022 in what has become the last known performance of the star before his October 2024 death.

Listen to this article

The acoustic clip recorded in February 2022, shows Payne singing Justin Bieber's 'Love Yourself' during an intimate set in London.

Liam Payne's final public performance took place during an acoustic livestream titled Here's To The Future Valentine's Show, held at a private venue in the UK capital.

Originally scheduled for January 29, the event was postponed due to Payne contracting COVID-19, and the performance was broadcast via Veeps, a platform known for hosting live-streamed concerts.

The stripped-back performance showcases Payne's vocal abilities and was one of his last public appearances before his untimely death in October 2024.

A video of this performance resurfaced posthumously, offering fans a poignant reminder of his talent.

According to SetList FM, the solo star sang 'Heartless', 'Polaroid' and 'Infinity', before ending with the Justin Beiber classic.

The choice to close the set 'Love Yourself' was particularly poignant, given the historical context of a friendly rivalry between One Direction and Justin Bieber, primarily sparked by chart competition and fanbase rivalry during the mid-2010s.

In November 2015, both Bieber and 1D released albums on the same day—Bieber’s Purpose and One Direction’s Made in the A.M, leading Bieber to make playful jabs in interviews and social media, urging fans not to let "the other guys" win, calling their music "not on the same level."

love yourself (Justin Bieber) cover by Liam payne.

In a 2022 interview with The Mirror, Payne spoke about the competition between Beiber and the band, explaining that the pair had put any tension to rest.

“Me and Justin had a really long chat once in his trailer," he said.

"I went in to say to him: ‘It’s all good. You don’t need to do whatever.’ And then we had a really long chat, and he’s a really nice kid.”

In addition to this live performance, Payne's final musical release during his lifetime was the single 'Teardrops,' unveiled on March 1, 2024.

Co-written with JC Chasez and Jamie Scott, the song delves into themes of heartbreak and vulnerability. Following his death, 'Teardrops' experienced a resurgence in popularity, climbing to number 3 on the UK Singles Downloads Chart.

Liam Payne tragically passed away on October 16, 2024, at the age of 31 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He died after falling from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel.

A preliminary autopsy reported that he suffered multiple traumas and internal and external bleeding, with head injuries sufficient to cause death.

Justin Bieber took to Instagram to post a video tribute to the star, and Liam's One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik released a joint statement saying they were 'heartbroken' by his death.

The singers said: "We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever.

"For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam.- Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry."

Liam's funeral took place on November 20, 2024 and was attended by family, friends, his One Direction bandmates and Liam's ex-girlfriend Cheryl, with whom he shares his son, Bear, aged 8.

The 2025 Brit Awards featured an emotional tribute to the One Direction star.

Towards the end of the ceremony on March 1st, host Jack Whitehall told the crowd it was time to remember “a very special person who meant so much to so many of the people in this room and to millions of you around the world.”

“Last October, we woke to the devastating news that Liam Payne had tragically passed away,” Whitehall continued.

“He achieved so much in the short time that he was on this earth, and was not only a supremely gifted musician, but an incredibly kind soul who touched the lives of everyone he came into contact with.

"We have so many amazing memories of Liam here at the Brits, so tonight we celebrate his legacy, look back and remember the remarkable Liam Payne.”

