Liam Payne's last TV appearance revealed: Emotional star sings One Direction hit

29 July 2025, 12:43

Liam Payne’s final moments in the spotlight have been released in a heartfelt video from Netflix’s talent competition series, Building the Band.
Liam Payne’s final moments in the spotlight have been released in a heartfelt video from Netflix’s talent competition series, Building the Band. Picture: Netflix

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Liam Payne’s final on-screen performance shows him jump into the crowd to sing 'What Makes You Beautiful.'

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Liam Payne’s final moments in the spotlight have been released in a heartfelt video from Netflix’s talent competition series, Building the Band.

Filmed just months before his tragic death in October 2024, the clip captures Liam stepping off the judge’s panel, dancing and singing 'What Makes You Beautiful' alongside the audience – a moment that now serves as his last known performance.

Netflix dropped the clip ahead of the season finale (July 23), and fans worldwide have responded with a mixture of smiles and tears.

Many noted the bittersweet nature of watching Liam, knowing it would be his last time on stage.

Filmed just months before his tragic death in October 2024, moment is now Liam Payne's last known performance.
Filmed just months before his tragic death in October 2024, moment is now Liam Payne's last known performance. Picture: Netflix
Many noted the bittersweet nature of watching Liam, knowing it would be his last time on stage.
Many noted the bittersweet nature of watching Liam, knowing it would be his last time on stage. Picture: Netflix
Liam's fellow judge Nicole Scherzinger clapped Liam's performance.
Liam's fellow judge Nicole Scherzinger clapped Liam's performance. Picture: Netflix

Ultimately, Building the Band now stands as both a musical competition and Liam Payne’s final bow—a legacy captured in a spontaneous moment of singing and dancing with his fans.

The show carefully framed this as a tribute. In the promo, a simple dedication reads: "In loving memory of Liam Payne."

The video starts with Liam Payne seen seated on stage alongside fellow judges Nicole Scherzinger and Kelly Rowland.

As the opening chords of One Direction's 2011 hit 'What Makes You Beautiful' begin to play, Liam stands, grinning, and joins in.

Singing and dancing to the music, Liam then can be seen leaping into the crowd to sing shoulder-to-shoulder with fans, turning the performance into a shared celebration.

As the opening chords of One Direction's 2011 hit 'What Makes You Beautiful' begin to play, Liam stands, grinning, and joins in.
As the opening chords of One Direction's 2011 hit 'What Makes You Beautiful' begin to play, Liam stands, grinning, and joins in. Picture: Netflix
Liam then can be seen leaping into the crowd to sing shoulder-to-shoulder with fans, turning the performance into a shared celebration.
Liam then can be seen leaping into the crowd to sing shoulder-to-shoulder with fans, turning the performance into a shared celebration. Picture: Netflix
As the song comes to an end, Liam makes his way back on stage, before turning to his guest judges and saying: "That was so fun."
As the song comes to an end, Liam makes his way back on stage, before turning to his guest judges and saying: "That was so fun.". Picture: Netflix

As the song comes to an end, Liam makes his way back on stage, before turning to his guest judges and saying: "That was so fun."

Liam, stepping into the role of guest judge, brought warmth, humour, and honest mentorship to the stage.

He encouraged contestants to "have fun" and not lose themselves – a philosophy drawn from his own experience in One Direction.

The emotional tribute arrives early in the series, which premiered on July 9, 2025, and opens with host AJ McLean acknowledging Payne’s influence.

“When we came together to film Building the Band, we never imagined we’d soon be saying goodbye to our friend Liam Payne."

Liam Payne Sings “What Makes You Beautiful” with Fans | Building the Band | Netflix

Before Building the Band, fans believed Liam Payne’s last public performance had taken place more than two years earlier, during an acoustic livestream in London.

Held in February 2022 and broadcast via the platform Veeps, Here's To The Future Valentine's Show featured Liam in a stripped-back setting.

Originally scheduled for January but postponed due to Liam contracting COVID-19, the show was his last solo concert appearance before his untimely death.

The acoustic set included songs like 'Heartless,' 'Polaroid,' and 'Infinity,' but it was his cover of Justin Bieber’s 'Love Yourself' that stood out.

Liam Payne tragically died on October 16, 2024, at the age of 31, after falling from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
His former One Direction bandmates—Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik—released a joint statement after Liam's death. Picture: Getty

Liam Payne plays Spill The Tea

A video of the performance resurfaced after his death, with fans calling it "haunting" and "beautiful."

Liam Payne tragically died on October 16, 2024, at the age of 31, after falling from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

A preliminary autopsy revealed he suffered multiple traumas and internal and external bleeding, with head injuries that proved fatal.

Tributes poured in immediately, with Justin Bieber, whose song Liam had so beautifully covered, posted a video montage on Instagram, calling Liam "a rare soul and a true artist."

His former One Direction bandmates – Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik – released a joint statement.

Liam Payne tragically died on October 16, 2024, at the age of 31, after falling from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Liam Payne tragically died on October 16, 2024, at the age of 31, after falling from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Picture: Getty

"We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say.

"But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever.

"For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam. — Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry."

Liam's funeral was held on November 20, 2024, a private yet emotional ceremony attended by close family and friends, including his One Direction bandmates and ex-girlfriend Cheryl, with whom he shares his eight-year-old son, Bear.

Read More: Liam Payne and Cheryl's relationship timeline - a closer look at their surprise romance

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Myleene said she caught her ex-husband 'cheating' in the family home.

Myleene Klass 'caught ex-husband cheating' with a famous celebrity at her birthday party

Love Island stars Emily and Ciaran are said to be dating

Love Island's Emily 'dating' 2024 winner Ciaran after villa dumping

Toni has been reaping the benefits of treating her natural lashes with a highly-popular serum

Love Island's Toni reveals £30 secret behind natural long lashes

Love Island

Ozzy Osbourne will be laid to rest on Wednesday 30th July.

Ozzy Osbourne's funeral plans revealed: Date, time and details of livestream

Love Island first look sees drama amongst the girls

Love Island first look sees fiery drama as the girls clash during challenge

Love Island

The Lioness Parade occurred on Tuesday July 29

Lioness Parade sees thousands of fans flock to London to celebrate Euros win

Toni's mum Leslie put the rumours to bed.

Love Island's Toni's mum reveals truth about rumours she's 'suing ITV'

Love Island

Googlebox couple Roisin and Joe axed from show after three years

Gogglebox couple Roisin and Joe axed from show after three years

Gogglebox

Liz McClarnon is expecting her first child with husband Peter

Liz McClarnon details devastating toll of IVF that left her 'broken' before pregnancy

Meet the Love Island cast's family and friends

Love Island cast's family and friends: Full list of everyone entering the villa

Love Island

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

The young princess delighted royal fans on social media.

Princess Charlotte makes royal history with adorable tweet in social media first

Royals

Jack P. Shepherd and Hanni wed over the weekend

Inside Jack P. Shepherd's lavish wedding to wife Hanni surrounded by Coronation Street stars
Love Island's Dejon gets grilled by mums and sister over behaviour

Love Island's Dejon gets grilled by mum and sister over behaviour

Love Island

The Love Island end date and time has been revealed

When does Love Island end? Final date and time revealed

Love Island

Shakira's mum targets Harry on Love Island

Love Island first look sees Shakira's mum confront Harry for his controversial behaviour

Love Island

Love Island's Shakira and Harry confirm romance is back on

Love Island's Shakira and Harry confirm they're back together

Love Island

Toni's tattoo has caused a stir on social media

What is Toni's tattoo? Meaning and symbolism being Love Island star's ink revealed

Love Island

Taylor Swift and Robbie Williams are both musical royalty, albeit from different sides of the Atlantic.

When Taylor Swift and Robbie Williams surprised fans with incredible 'Angels' duet

All Happy Gilmore 2 cameos revealed

Happy Gilmore 2 cameos: Every celebrity in Netflix film

Netflix

Sharon was just 18 when she met 22-year-old Ozzy, then the frontman of Black Sabbath

Sharon Osbourne tells epic story of how she met and fell in love with Ozzy

Ex-Bill actor Jeff helped real-life police officers take down a shoplifter.

The Bill's PC Reg Hollis turns real-life cop as he helps police arrest shoplifter

Olly Murs has opened up about being a father

Olly Murs reveals his favourite thing about being dad to daughter Madison

Primark shoppers have discovered a new £4 item that could rival Labubus.

Primark launches 'cute' Labubu-style bag charm for just £4

Lifestyle

Happy Gilmore 2 is part of a bigger deal with the streaming service, worth an eye-watering $275million

How much Adam Sandler was paid for Happy Gilmore 2

Netflix

Shakira spent 'a number of hours' with the ITV welfare team.

Love Island’s Shakira tried to quit the show after hitting 'breaking point'

Love Island

Chris Hughes has confessed baby plans with JoJo Siwa

Chris Hughes shares baby plans with JoJo Siwa after shock marriage confession