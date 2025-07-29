Liam Payne's last TV appearance revealed: Emotional star sings One Direction hit

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Liam Payne’s final on-screen performance shows him jump into the crowd to sing 'What Makes You Beautiful.'

Liam Payne’s final moments in the spotlight have been released in a heartfelt video from Netflix’s talent competition series, Building the Band.

Filmed just months before his tragic death in October 2024, the clip captures Liam stepping off the judge’s panel, dancing and singing 'What Makes You Beautiful' alongside the audience – a moment that now serves as his last known performance.

Netflix dropped the clip ahead of the season finale (July 23), and fans worldwide have responded with a mixture of smiles and tears.

Many noted the bittersweet nature of watching Liam, knowing it would be his last time on stage.

Ultimately, Building the Band now stands as both a musical competition and Liam Payne’s final bow—a legacy captured in a spontaneous moment of singing and dancing with his fans.

The show carefully framed this as a tribute. In the promo, a simple dedication reads: "In loving memory of Liam Payne."

The video starts with Liam Payne seen seated on stage alongside fellow judges Nicole Scherzinger and Kelly Rowland.

As the opening chords of One Direction's 2011 hit 'What Makes You Beautiful' begin to play, Liam stands, grinning, and joins in.

Singing and dancing to the music, Liam then can be seen leaping into the crowd to sing shoulder-to-shoulder with fans, turning the performance into a shared celebration.

As the song comes to an end, Liam makes his way back on stage, before turning to his guest judges and saying: "That was so fun."

Liam, stepping into the role of guest judge, brought warmth, humour, and honest mentorship to the stage.

He encouraged contestants to "have fun" and not lose themselves – a philosophy drawn from his own experience in One Direction.

The emotional tribute arrives early in the series, which premiered on July 9, 2025, and opens with host AJ McLean acknowledging Payne’s influence.

“When we came together to film Building the Band, we never imagined we’d soon be saying goodbye to our friend Liam Payne."

Before Building the Band, fans believed Liam Payne’s last public performance had taken place more than two years earlier, during an acoustic livestream in London.

Held in February 2022 and broadcast via the platform Veeps, Here's To The Future Valentine's Show featured Liam in a stripped-back setting.

Originally scheduled for January but postponed due to Liam contracting COVID-19, the show was his last solo concert appearance before his untimely death.

The acoustic set included songs like 'Heartless,' 'Polaroid,' and 'Infinity,' but it was his cover of Justin Bieber’s 'Love Yourself' that stood out.

A video of the performance resurfaced after his death, with fans calling it "haunting" and "beautiful."

Liam Payne tragically died on October 16, 2024, at the age of 31, after falling from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

A preliminary autopsy revealed he suffered multiple traumas and internal and external bleeding, with head injuries that proved fatal.

Tributes poured in immediately, with Justin Bieber, whose song Liam had so beautifully covered, posted a video montage on Instagram, calling Liam "a rare soul and a true artist."

His former One Direction bandmates – Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik – released a joint statement.

"We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say.

"But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever.

"For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam. — Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry."

Liam's funeral was held on November 20, 2024, a private yet emotional ceremony attended by close family and friends, including his One Direction bandmates and ex-girlfriend Cheryl, with whom he shares his eight-year-old son, Bear.

